Up Close & Personal! Madonna Shares Steamy Snaps With Rapper Tokischa On Instagram
Madame XXX!
On Monday, September 12, Madonna took to her Instagram story with yet another series of steamy snaps — this time, featuring her frequent collaborator, Dominican rapper Tokischa.
Boasting highly suggestive captions like “deep throat,” “put it on me” and “going down” alongside two tongue emojis, the photos depicted Madonna and Tokischa, 64 and 26, respectively, sensually embracing and sticking their tongues out.
The pair are no strangers to getting cozy. Prior to their most recent Instagram affections, the artists hit the stage together back in June, performing at New York City Pride. During their set, the two locked lips before the crowd while collaborating on Madonna’s 2005 hit, “Hung Up.”
But Tokischa isn’t the only person Madge has been getting close with lately. Earlier this month, the “Like A Virgin” singer made headlines for some steamy PDA with her new flame, 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell.
HUNG UP & LOVED UP! MADONNA SPOTTED GETTING COZY WITH 23-YEAR-OLD MODEL IN NEW YORK CITY
“They were definitely smooching,” an unnamed onlooker explained of their night out in NYC on Friday, September 2, which included a trip to Manhattan hot spot Mister French. “She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth.”
Madonna, Darnell and their group of accompanying pals were “dancing and taking selfies at the table” while enjoying rosé, “truffle fries, crispy rice, and several different pastas including truffle gnocchi,” said a source, and thankfully, other restaurant patrons “were super chill about leaving her alone.”
KEEPING THEM YOUNG! EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT MADONNA'S NEW 23-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND ANDREW DARNELL
Earlier in the evening, the pair got touchy while attending a Rema concert at Irving Plaza, located just a few blocks away from the eatery. Madonna documented their time at the concert — and at dinner — with an adorable series of snaps posted to her Instagram page, many of which prominently feature Darnell.
The singer’s new fling comes just months after she and her longtime beau, Ahlamalik Williams, called it quits in April after three years together.