Up Close & Personal! Madonna Shares Steamy Snaps With Rapper Tokischa On Instagram

Madame XXX!

On Monday, September 12, Madonna took to her Instagram story with yet another series of steamy snaps — this time, featuring her frequent collaborator, Dominican rapper Tokischa.

Boasting highly suggestive captions like “deep throat,” “put it on me” and “going down” alongside two tongue emojis, the photos depicted Madonna and Tokischa, 64 and 26, respectively, sensually embracing and sticking their tongues out.

The pair are no strangers to getting cozy. Prior to their most recent Instagram affections, the artists hit the stage together back in June, performing at New York City Pride. During their set, the two locked lips before the crowd while collaborating on Madonna’s 2005 hit, “Hung Up.”