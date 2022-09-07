Keeping Them Young! Everything We Know About Madonna's New 23-Year-Old Boyfriend Andrew Darnell

“They were definitely smooching. She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth,” an insider revealed of the possible pair.

Darnell, who is younger than Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, is signed to IMG agency who also represents models like Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, and Ashley Graham. He has also appeared in the HBO comedy Betty where he played the role of of Sylvester.