Keeping Them Young! Everything We Know About Madonna's New 23-Year-Old Boyfriend Andrew Darnell
Madonna seems to be off the market yet again. The queen of pop has been getting close with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell after the two were seen cuddled up over Labor Day weekend following her split with her most recent boy toy Ahlamalik Williams.
The young artist, who previously starred in a very racy photoshoot with Madonna, spent the night attending the Nigerian musician REMA’s concert at NYC concert venue Irving Plaza with the "Material Girl" vocalist on Friday, September 2, and some friends. The group then headed out for a late night bite at Mr. French.
“They were definitely smooching. She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth,” an insider revealed of the possible pair.
Darnell, who is younger than Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, is signed to IMG agency who also represents models like Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, and Ashley Graham. He has also appeared in the HBO comedy Betty where he played the role of of Sylvester.
The Long Island native is also very active in the skating community. “You guys are not going to believe this, I got into skating when I was down south in North Carolina. I saw this mystical guy, I kid you not, skate past me, he had… it looked like Bob Marley on a skateboard," he said to IMG's TRUTHSPEAKER YouTube series in 2021.
“I’m a little kid so this is like this, like, I’m starstruck right now, you know I mean? My eyes are twinkling, I’m like stuck, I’m frozen. He skates past, pops the ollie, I’m just like, 'Whoa!; Then he just disappears. Thanks to you… that guy mystery man. If you’re out there, hit me up," he continued.
Darnell also boasts 7.5k followers on Instagram, where he shared multiple snaps with the Evita star. His bio reads, ‘The Protagonist’ and contains a link to TikTok.
Despite making headlines for their recent outing, the young creative was also reportedly present at Madonna's twins Estere and Stelle's birthday celebrations.