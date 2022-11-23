Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.
Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.
Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.
The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.
MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ON
Madonna’s comments section quickly filled with backlash as many users “hoped to God” that her fur coat was made with fake materials and begged the pop sensation to “leave animals alone.”
“Fur is cruel! Wear your own skin! #furismurder 😡😡😡,” one user angrily wrote, while another added, “Madonna, you are my ultimate heroine (you can ask anyone that knows me), but I just really hope that's not real fur. Then again, if [daughter] Stella can handle it, I guess a fan should be able to cope with it as well, but fur is the epitome of cruelty and oppression disguised as sophistication. 💔.”
FANS JUMP TO MADONNA'S DEFENSE AFTER 'JUDGMENTAL JEALOUS LOSERS' FEEL 'DISGUSTED' BY SINGER'S 'TRASHY' TOPLESS PHOTOS
Madonna didn't appear bothered by the incessant hate as she wore the piece yet again when she followed up with an Instagram Story that was captioned, "baby it's cold outside."
The "Like a Virgin" singer's 18.6 million Instagram followers have grown tired of her strange social media activity and have constantly tried to express their disapproval with the mother-of-six, but she's clearly turned a blind eye to the drama.
“I’m not sure what the hell has happened to my icon... I have no idea who this person is. 😳,” a fan commented of the “Hung Up” singer’s odd transformation and nearly unrecognizable facial features, while another expressed, “Imagine if you put this much effort into making a great record again!!! Enough already, get off social media and be great again ffs, so damn boring and image obsessed.”