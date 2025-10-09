MAGA Figures Go Ballistic After Bad Bunny Sits During 'God Bless America' at New York Yankees Game: 'He's an A-Hole'
Bad Bunny has done it again, causing several MAGA tantrums by reportedly sitting during the playing of "God Bless America."
Several right-wing commentators unleashed on Bad Bunny after the Puerto Rican rapper allegedly refused to stand while the patriotic song blasted through the speakers at a New York Yankees playoff game in the Bronx on Tuesday night, October 7.
The bold move from Bad Bunny occurred roughly one week after he left many Donald Trump supporters triggered by him being announced as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer earlier this month.
Bad Bunny — born and raised in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico — was photographed and filmed remaining in his seat as "God Bless America" played during the Bronx Bombers' traditional seventh-inning stretch routine at Yankee Stadium.
In response to Bad Bunny's controversial decision not to stand, various MAGA figureheads took to social media to criticize the superstar.
"Bad Bunny appears to stay seated during ‘God Bless America’ at Yankee Stadium… Yeah, because he has a clear disdain for America. He’s an a-hole," political commentator Tomi Lahren declared via X.
"Why is the NFL allowing this commie to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?" a popular X account named PatriotJohn76 asked, as another MAGA fan exclaimed: "THIS CARTOON RABBIT IS THE BEST THE NFL HAS TO OFFER THE AMERICAN PEOPLE FOR THE HALFTIME SHOW??!! Sorry NFL, you have been DELETED! Send this rabbit back down the hole he came out of."
Meanwhile, far-right activist Jack Posobiec shared a link to a conservative news outlet's article claiming Bad Bunny "disrespected" the United states by sitting down during the Yankees game.
"This is the Super Bowl halftime performer," he noted.
Donald Trump Calls Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show 'Ridiculous'
Backlash over Bad Bunny's actions at the Yankees game only further stirred up sour feelings MAGA supporters have about him performing at the Super Bowl next year.
Even Trump himself spoke out against the NFL's decision, calling their choice of Bad Bunny "absolutely ridiculous" during an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly on Monday night, October 6.
"I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s, like, crazy," he snubbed. "They blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous."
Still, Bad Bunny hasn't let criticism get the best of him, as he defended his role as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer while hosting the season premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
"You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I'm very happy and I think everybody's happy about it. Even Fox News!" the "Me Porto Bonito" rapper — who will be the first Latin-American male to headline the halftime show — joked.
He continued, "I'm really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy… especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors."