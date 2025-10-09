Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny has done it again, causing several MAGA tantrums by reportedly sitting during the playing of "God Bless America." Several right-wing commentators unleashed on Bad Bunny after the Puerto Rican rapper allegedly refused to stand while the patriotic song blasted through the speakers at a New York Yankees playoff game in the Bronx on Tuesday night, October 7. The bold move from Bad Bunny occurred roughly one week after he left many Donald Trump supporters triggered by him being announced as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer earlier this month.

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny attended the New York Yankees game on Tuesday, October 7.

Bad Bunny — born and raised in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico — was photographed and filmed remaining in his seat as "God Bless America" played during the Bronx Bombers' traditional seventh-inning stretch routine at Yankee Stadium. In response to Bad Bunny's controversial decision not to stand, various MAGA figureheads took to social media to criticize the superstar. "Bad Bunny appears to stay seated during ‘God Bless America’ at Yankee Stadium… Yeah, because he has a clear disdain for America. He’s an a-hole," political commentator Tomi Lahren declared via X.

Source: @marlins_man/X Bad Bunny was accused of being 'disrespectful' by not standing during 'God Bless America.'

"Why is the ⁦NFL allowing this commie to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?" a popular X account named PatriotJohn76 asked, as another MAGA fan exclaimed: "THIS CARTOON RABBIT IS THE BEST THE NFL HAS TO OFFER THE AMERICAN PEOPLE FOR THE HALFTIME SHOW??!! Sorry NFL, you have been DELETED! Send this rabbit back down the hole he came out of." Meanwhile, far-right activist Jack Posobiec shared a link to a conservative news outlet's article claiming Bad Bunny "disrespected" the United states by sitting down during the Yankees game. "This is the Super Bowl halftime performer," he noted.

Donald Trump Calls Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show 'Ridiculous'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said it's 'ridiculous that Bad Bunny was picked to perform at the Super Bowl.

Backlash over Bad Bunny's actions at the Yankees game only further stirred up sour feelings MAGA supporters have about him performing at the Super Bowl next year. Even Trump himself spoke out against the NFL's decision, calling their choice of Bad Bunny "absolutely ridiculous" during an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly on Monday night, October 6. "I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s, like, crazy," he snubbed. "They blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous."

Source: MEGA Many MAGA figures are angered about Bad Bunny's upcoming performance.