or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > bad bunny
OK LogoNEWS

MAGA Figures Go Ballistic After Bad Bunny Sits During 'God Bless America' at New York Yankees Game: 'He's an A-Hole'

Photo of Bad Bunny.
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny allegedly remained seated throughout the playing of 'God Bless America.'

Profile Image

Oct. 9 2025, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny has done it again, causing several MAGA tantrums by reportedly sitting during the playing of "God Bless America."

Several right-wing commentators unleashed on Bad Bunny after the Puerto Rican rapper allegedly refused to stand while the patriotic song blasted through the speakers at a New York Yankees playoff game in the Bronx on Tuesday night, October 7.

The bold move from Bad Bunny occurred roughly one week after he left many Donald Trump supporters triggered by him being announced as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bad Bunny attended the New York Yankees game on Tuesday, October 6.
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny attended the New York Yankees game on Tuesday, October 7.

Bad Bunny — born and raised in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico — was photographed and filmed remaining in his seat as "God Bless America" played during the Bronx Bombers' traditional seventh-inning stretch routine at Yankee Stadium.

In response to Bad Bunny's controversial decision not to stand, various MAGA figureheads took to social media to criticize the superstar.

"Bad Bunny appears to stay seated during ‘God Bless America’ at Yankee Stadium… Yeah, because he has a clear disdain for America. He’s an a-hole," political commentator Tomi Lahren declared via X.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Bad Bunny was accused of being 'disrespectful' by not standing during 'God Bless America.'
Source: @marlins_man/X

Bad Bunny was accused of being 'disrespectful' by not standing during 'God Bless America.'

"Why is the ⁦NFL allowing this commie to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?" a popular X account named PatriotJohn76 asked, as another MAGA fan exclaimed: "THIS CARTOON RABBIT IS THE BEST THE NFL HAS TO OFFER THE AMERICAN PEOPLE FOR THE HALFTIME SHOW??!! Sorry NFL, you have been DELETED! Send this rabbit back down the hole he came out of."

Meanwhile, far-right activist Jack Posobiec shared a link to a conservative news outlet's article claiming Bad Bunny "disrespected" the United states by sitting down during the Yankees game.

"This is the Super Bowl halftime performer," he noted.

MORE ON:
bad bunny

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show 'Ridiculous'

Image of Donald Trump said it's 'ridiculous' that Bad Bunny was picked to perform at the Super Bowl.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said it's 'ridiculous that Bad Bunny was picked to perform at the Super Bowl.

Backlash over Bad Bunny's actions at the Yankees game only further stirred up sour feelings MAGA supporters have about him performing at the Super Bowl next year.

Even Trump himself spoke out against the NFL's decision, calling their choice of Bad Bunny "absolutely ridiculous" during an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly on Monday night, October 6.

"I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s, like, crazy," he snubbed. "They blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous."

Image of many MAGA figures are angered about Bad Bunny's upcoming performance.
Source: MEGA

Many MAGA figures are angered about Bad Bunny's upcoming performance.

Still, Bad Bunny hasn't let criticism get the best of him, as he defended his role as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer while hosting the season premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

"You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I'm very happy and I think everybody's happy about it. Even Fox News!" the "Me Porto Bonito" rapper — who will be the first Latin-American male to headline the halftime show — joked.

He continued, "I'm really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy… especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.