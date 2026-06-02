Ex-MAGA Fan Shawn Ryan Melts Down Over Donald Trump's 'Self-Serving' Administration During Heated Megyn Kelly Interview
June 2 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Former U.S. Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan is the latest ex-MAGA supporter to turn on Donald Trump.
During a recent episode of his "Shawn Ryan Show" podcast, Ryan melted down over the president's "self-serving" administration while highlighting all the controversial moves Trump has made since returning to the White House in January 2025.
"I just don’t see any positivity coming out of this administration," the special operations veteran declared during an interview with Megyn Kelly on the Monday, June 1, episode of his show.
'It Seems Very Self-Serving'
“It seems very self-serving," Ryan — a Blackwater contractor for the Global Response Staff, a paramilitary security wing of the CIA — admitted.
At one point during his chat with Kelly, Ryan unveiled a piece of paper he had brought for the interview that featured "list of sh---" the Trump administration has done throughout the 79-year-old leader's second term.
"He f-----' made it so he had Todd Blanche do his dirty work so that him or anybody in his family could not be audited by the IRS,” Ryan ranted. “What the f--- is that s---?”
"The drone company, the $400 million jet from Qatar, the executive club — you hear about that?" he went on.
Kelly confirmed she had, adding, "Yeah, yeah, that they started in D.C."
Becoming heated, Ryan complained, "You don’t hear about any of this s---. Does this s--- look like he’s serving the American people?"
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'Trump Sued the Government'
During his rant, the conservative podcaster also slammed Fox News for apparently refusing to cover any major issues Trump is to blame for across the country.
Kelly agreed, "None of it. None of it. There’s no question that the corruption in the administration has been far beyond what—"
At this point, Ryan had grown overly enraged, interrupting Kelly to exclaim, "[Trump] sued the f-----’ government!"
Ryan's break from MAGA is quite the turn around for the Vigilance Elite CEO, who hosted Trump on his podcast less than two years ago and confirmed he'd voted for the Republican leader in the 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.
'MAGA Is Not What It Was'
Kelly has also turned on Trump and the MAGA movement in recent months amid the U.S. commander-in-chief's ongoing war in Iran.
"MAGA is not what it was. MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists who have to love Mark Levin," the former Today host admitted. "And so that’s by definition an increasingly tiny group."
Speaking to Ryan on Monday's episode, Kelly reiterated, "The problem for Trump now is that he has defined MAGA literally to those who agree with Mark Levin. If you don’t agree with Mark Levin, you’re not MAGA. Which means you must be a neocon whose main issue is what’s in the best interest of Israel."