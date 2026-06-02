Ex-MAGA Fan Shawn Ryan Melts Down Over Donald Trump's 'Self-Serving' Administration During Heated Megyn Kelly Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan is the latest ex-MAGA supporter to turn on Donald Trump. During a recent episode of his "Shawn Ryan Show" podcast, Ryan melted down over the president's "self-serving" administration while highlighting all the controversial moves Trump has made since returning to the White House in January 2025. "I just don’t see any positivity coming out of this administration," the special operations veteran declared during an interview with Megyn Kelly on the Monday, June 1, episode of his show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ShawnRyanShow/youtube Shawn Ryan went ballistic as he bashed the Trump administration.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Seems Very Self-Serving'

Source: Shawn Ryan Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly joined an episode of Shawn Ryan's podcast.

“It seems very self-serving," Ryan — a Blackwater contractor for the Global Response Staff, a paramilitary security wing of the CIA — admitted. At one point during his chat with Kelly, Ryan unveiled a piece of paper he had brought for the interview that featured "list of sh---" the Trump administration has done throughout the 79-year-old leader's second term. "He f-----' made it so he had Todd Blanche do his dirty work so that him or anybody in his family could not be audited by the IRS,” Ryan ranted. “What the f--- is that s---?”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Shawn Ryan questioned whether Donald Trump is successfully 'serving the American people.'

"The drone company, the $400 million jet from Qatar, the executive club — you hear about that?" he went on. Kelly confirmed she had, adding, "Yeah, yeah, that they started in D.C." Becoming heated, Ryan complained, "You don’t hear about any of this s---. Does this s--- look like he’s serving the American people?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Trump Sued the Government'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly slammed 'corruption' in the Trump administration.

During his rant, the conservative podcaster also slammed Fox News for apparently refusing to cover any major issues Trump is to blame for across the country. Kelly agreed, "None of it. None of it. There’s no question that the corruption in the administration has been far beyond what—" At this point, Ryan had grown overly enraged, interrupting Kelly to exclaim, "[Trump] sued the f-----’ government!" Ryan's break from MAGA is quite the turn around for the Vigilance Elite CEO, who hosted Trump on his podcast less than two years ago and confirmed he'd voted for the Republican leader in the 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

'MAGA Is Not What It Was'

Source: MEGA 'MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists,' Megyn Kelly declared.