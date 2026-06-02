or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Ex-MAGA Fan Shawn Ryan Melts Down Over Donald Trump's 'Self-Serving' Administration During Heated Megyn Kelly Interview

Composite photo Shawn Ryan, Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly
Source: @ShawnRyanShow/youtube; MEGA

MAGA fans-turned-critics Shawn Ryan and Megyn Kelly have turned on Donald Trump.

Profile Image

June 2 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan is the latest ex-MAGA supporter to turn on Donald Trump.

During a recent episode of his "Shawn Ryan Show" podcast, Ryan melted down over the president's "self-serving" administration while highlighting all the controversial moves Trump has made since returning to the White House in January 2025.

"I just don’t see any positivity coming out of this administration," the special operations veteran declared during an interview with Megyn Kelly on the Monday, June 1, episode of his show.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Shawn Ryan went ballistic as he bashed the Trump administration.
Source: @ShawnRyanShow/youtube

Shawn Ryan went ballistic as he bashed the Trump administration.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'It Seems Very Self-Serving'

Source: Shawn Ryan Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly joined an episode of Shawn Ryan's podcast.

“It seems very self-serving," Ryan — a Blackwater contractor for the Global Response Staff, a paramilitary security wing of the CIA — admitted.

At one point during his chat with Kelly, Ryan unveiled a piece of paper he had brought for the interview that featured "list of sh---" the Trump administration has done throughout the 79-year-old leader's second term.

"He f-----' made it so he had Todd Blanche do his dirty work so that him or anybody in his family could not be audited by the IRS,” Ryan ranted. “What the f--- is that s---?”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Shawn Ryan questioned whether Donald Trump is successfully 'serving the American people.'
Source: MEGA

Shawn Ryan questioned whether Donald Trump is successfully 'serving the American people.'

"The drone company, the $400 million jet from Qatar, the executive club — you hear about that?" he went on.

Kelly confirmed she had, adding, "Yeah, yeah, that they started in D.C."

Becoming heated, Ryan complained, "You don’t hear about any of this s---. Does this s--- look like he’s serving the American people?"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Trump Sued the Government'

Image of Megyn Kelly slammed 'the corruption' in the Trump administration.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed 'corruption' in the Trump administration.

During his rant, the conservative podcaster also slammed Fox News for apparently refusing to cover any major issues Trump is to blame for across the country.

Kelly agreed, "None of it. None of it. There’s no question that the corruption in the administration has been far beyond what—"

At this point, Ryan had grown overly enraged, interrupting Kelly to exclaim, "[Trump] sued the f-----’ government!"

Ryan's break from MAGA is quite the turn around for the Vigilance Elite CEO, who hosted Trump on his podcast less than two years ago and confirmed he'd voted for the Republican leader in the 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

'MAGA Is Not What It Was'

Image of 'MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists,' Megyn Kelly declared.
Source: MEGA

'MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists,' Megyn Kelly declared.

Kelly has also turned on Trump and the MAGA movement in recent months amid the U.S. commander-in-chief's ongoing war in Iran.

"MAGA is not what it was. MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists who have to love Mark Levin," the former Today host admitted. "And so that’s by definition an increasingly tiny group."

Speaking to Ryan on Monday's episode, Kelly reiterated, "The problem for Trump now is that he has defined MAGA literally to those who agree with Mark Levin. If you don’t agree with Mark Levin, you’re not MAGA. Which means you must be a neocon whose main issue is what’s in the best interest of Israel."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.