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Megyn Kelly Unloads on Donald Trump in Personal Attack Amid Shrinking MAGA Base

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Megyn Kelly criticized Donald Trump during a podcast appearance.

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May 28 2026, Published 6:24 a.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly has been dismantling President Donald Trump piece by piece in a series of increasingly pointed public comments that are blurring the line between political analysis and full-blown media meltdown.

In a May 22 appearance on “The Hodgetwins” podcast, the former Fox News anchor took aim at Trump’s personal life, political instincts, and the future of his MAGA movement, signaling just how far she’s drifted from one of her former political allies.

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A Personal Broadside Goes Public

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Image of She criticized Donald Trump for mocking Joe Kent's remarriage.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YOUTUBE

She criticized Donald Trump for mocking Joe Kent's remarriage.

Kelly’s sharpest comments came when she criticized Trump for mocking former administration official Joe Kent’s remarriage after the death of his first wife.

“Talk about a glass house!” she said. “I mean, Trump has cheated on every wife he’s had.”

She pointed to Trump’s relationship with Marla Maples beginning while he was still married to Ivana Trump, adding, “If you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania, that’s great. You’ve got bigger issues than I can solve here.”

Kelly also revisited long-standing allegations involving Trump’s first wife, Ivana, referencing claims that were later softened publicly. Trump has denied those allegations, and Ivana later recanted.

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From Ally to Adversary

Image of She also linked her criticism to the president’s stance on Iran.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YOUTUBE

She also linked her criticism to the president’s stance on Iran.

Once a vocal Trump supporter, Kelly has since distanced herself sharply, particularly over foreign policy decisions.

I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human?” she said on her own podcast earlier this year, reacting to Trump’s rhetoric surrounding Iran.

She has also described him as “extremely petty and thin-skinned,” signaling a tone that’s far more personal than her earlier critiques.

Trump, for his part, has fired back, lumping Kelly in with other conservative critics he’s labeled disloyal.

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Is MAGA Losing Its Grip?

Image of She argued that the MAGA movement had become more limited.
Source: MEGA

She argued that the MAGA movement had become more limited.

“MAGA is not what it was,” Kelly said on “The Hodgetwins.”

She added that the movement has shrunk into a tighter circle of supporters, describing it as “an increasingly tiny group” of “Trump diehard loyalists.”

Kelly tied that shift in part to Trump’s stance on the war with Iran.

“That was not a throwaway line,” she said of Trump’s pledge to avoid foreign conflicts. “That was a massive part of his campaigning.”

A Feud That’s Becoming Its Own Story

Image of Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly continued their public feud.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly continued their public feud.

Kelly’s escalating criticism highlights a broader trend: political figures and media personalities increasingly clashing in ways that play out like ongoing storylines in a daytime drama.

What started as policy disagreements has evolved into something more personal and more public, propelling Kelly’s commentary beyond traditional political circles.

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