White House Dragged for Turning Drake's New Album Into 'MAGA' Meme

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The White House has officially entered the Drake discourse, and not in a way fans are embracing. Just hours after the rapper surprise-dropped three new albums, including Iceman, the Trump administration posted an altered version of the album’s cover art, replacing the original imagery with a diamond “MAGA” chain with the caption “ICED OUT.” The reaction was immediate and brutal.

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Drake Gets the MAGA Treatment

Source: MEGA Fans blasted the edited album image after it went viral.

Drake’s original Iceman cover features a jeweled glove forming a six, a nod to his hometown of Toronto. In the White House version, that same hand is reworked to hold a flashy “MAGA” pendant instead. The post quickly spread across social media, drawing criticism from fans who saw it as another example of the administration co-opting pop culture for attention. It also raised eyebrows given Drake’s past comments about Trump. During a 2018 concert in Brooklyn, the rapper described Trump as a “f—ing idiot” and told the crowd he was “trying to tell us that we’re living in a divided country,” before dismissing that idea entirely.

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Backlash Comes Fast

Source: @champagnepapi/INSTAGRAM; @WhiteHouse/X Drake’s signature jeweled glove was replaced with a MAGA chain.

Online backlash was swift, with users flooding the comments to mock the post and question its timing. “MAN GET THE F–K OUTTA HERE GAS COST THE BLOOD OF MY FIRSTBORN,” comedian and radio host The Kid Mero commented. “AND WHY IS EVERYTHING $7 MORE THAN IT WAS LAST MONTH?” Others took things a step further, remixing the White House’s already edited image into new memes, often swapping the “MAGA” chain for references to Trump controversies, such as “Epstein.”

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A Pattern of Pop Culture Hijacking

Source: MEGA Social media users mocked the post.

The Drake meme isn’t happening in a vacuum. The Trump administration has developed a habit of inserting itself into trending entertainment moments, often using music or celebrity imagery to drive engagement online. Previous posts have drawn backlash from artists and fans alike, particularly when songs by major pop stars were used to promote political messaging without permission. This latest move follows that same playbook: jump on a viral moment, remix it, and dominate the conversation, even if the reaction is negative.

When Politics Meets the Timeline

Source: MEGA The backlash reignited criticism over political meme culture online.