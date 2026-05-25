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Megyn Kelly Rips Apart Donald Trump in Scathing Rant: 'He's Cheated on Every Wife He's Had'

megyn kelly scathing rant about donald trump photo
Source: MEGA; Hodgetwins Podcast/Youtube

Megyn Kelly slammed Donald Trump during a podcast appearance, accusing him of cheating on his wives.

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May 25 2026, Updated 7:07 a.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back while discussing Donald Trump’s past relationships during a recent podcast appearance.

On Saturday, May 23, the political commentator appeared on the “Hodgetwins Podcast,” where she discussed Joe Kent, Trump’s former counterterrorism chief. Kent resigned from the second Trump administration in March after criticizing the U.S. war with Iran and accusing Israel of influencing Trump’s military decisions.

The topic came up after Trump publicly commented on Kent’s personal life, saying he was “not a fan of” him and criticizing the former official for remarrying “fairly quickly” after the death of his first wife, Shannon Kent, who was killed in a suicide bombing while serving in Syria in 2019. Kent later married Heather Kaiser Kent more than four years after Shannon’s death.

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image of Megyn Kelly blasted Donald Trump after he criticized Joe Kent for remarrying following his first wife’s death.
Source: Hodgetwins Podcast/Youtube

Megyn Kelly blasted Donald Trump after he criticized Joe Kent for remarrying following his first wife’s death.

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Megyn made it clear she strongly disagreed with Donald’s remarks.

“Talk about a glass house!” Kelly exclaimed. “I mean, Trump has cheated on every wife he’s had. I mean, he met Marla Maples while he was still married to the mother of his children, Ivana. It was all over the New York papers.”

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Source: Hodgetwins Podcast/Youtube
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“And by the way,” Megyn continued, “Ivana, his first wife, accused him of raping her. She alleged in her first book that he was so angry over the hair transplant he got that she made him get. It was so painful that he raped her. And she later retracted that when he ran for president, but that stood on the books for some time. I don’t know whether that’s true or not, but just saying, clearly not a great relationship there. And then he winds up with Melania, and you know, if you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania, that’s great. You've got bigger issues than I can solve here.”

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image of The commentator accused Donald Trump of cheating 'on every wife he’s had' during a podcast appearance.
Source: Hodgetwins Podcast/Youtube

The commentator accused Donald Trump of cheating 'on every wife he’s had' during a podcast appearance.

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The journalist continued her rant, adding, “The nerve! The nerve for him to be judging somebody else’s marriage or love relationships or choices, it just shows you he’s got ‘hutzpah’ beyond, and it was really inappropriate. What he said was wrong in many levels.”

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Donald married Ivana in 1977, and the two became one of New York City’s most high-profile couples during the 1980s. Their marriage eventually unraveled after his affair with Marla became public.

After divorcing Ivana in 1991, Donald married Marla two years later. The former couple welcomed daughter Tiffany Trump before announcing their split in 1997.

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image of Megyn Kelly also referenced past allegations made by Ivana Trump about their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly also referenced past allegations made by Ivana Trump about their marriage.

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Not long after, Donald began dating Melania. The pair first met in 1998 and eventually tied the knot in January 2005.

Over the years, the politician has also faced allegations about other relationships. Former Playboy model Karen McDougal previously claimed she had a months-long affair with him after meeting at a Playboy Mansion party.

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image of Karen McDougal previously claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump years before Barron Trump was born.
Source: MEGA

Karen McDougal previously claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump years before Barron Trump was born.

During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Karen recalled visiting Trump Tower with the businessman.

"We went into the back entrance, and at that point I realized where we were going, and I said, 'Aren't you afraid to bring me here?' He's like, 'They won't say anything.' I'm like, 'OK.' So, we went upstairs and we looked around," claimed the model.

Karen alleged the relationship happened before the birth of Barron Trump in June 2006.

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