'Step Aside!': MAGA Star Tomi Lahren Demands Mitch McConnell Speak Up Amid Health Issues

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MAGA podcaster Tomi Lahren has publicly sided with Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear regarding the mysterious absence of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell. During an episode of her Outkick.com show, Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, the 33-year-old criticized Republicans for remaining silent about McConnell, who has been absent from his official Senate duties. Lahren acknowledged that she rarely finds herself in agreement with Democrats, but admitted, "I don't like the fact that I'm like, 'Oh, I kind of agree with Governor Andy Beshear on this,' but I think it's the authentic and transparent thing to do." She added that McConnell "needs to do the right thing and step aside."

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Tomi Lahren Says GOP Silence on Mitch McConnell 'Should Rub Everybody the Wrong Way'

Source: MEGA Tomi Lahren accused Republicans of hypocrisy over their silence surrounding Mitch McConnell’s absence.

Alongside guest Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Lahren described McConnell’s ongoing absence as a "dereliction of duty" arguing that the public is not being adequately served. Lahren also pointed to what she sees as political hypocrisy, questioning how Republicans who relentlessly criticized former president Joe Biden over his age and health can remain silent when "we’ve got Mitch McConnell having to send proof-of-life photos with his wife." “How can some of these same people who talked about Joe Biden, Joe Biden, Joe Biden, Joe Biden, don’t say anything about the fact that we’ve got Mitch McConnell having to send proof of life photos with his wife?” the Fox News host said. “Tim... that should rub everybody the wrong way.”

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Tomi Lahren and Tim Burchett Slam Lack of Transparency Around Mitch McConnell

Source: MEGA Rep. Tim Burchett joined Tomi Lahren in questioning silence surrounding Mitch McConnell's health status.

Her stance aligns with Gov. Beshear, who issued a formal letter demanding McConnell to either provide concrete evidence that he is capable of continuing to serve or resign. “I feel like Republicans not calling out what’s currently happening is a dereliction of duty,” Lahren said. “What is going on, Tim?” Rep. Burchett agreed with Lahren during the segment, criticizing what he described as the political machine’s lack of transparency surrounding McConnell’s condition as "bogus." “If you’re part of the machine, you’re going to be protected,” Burchett said.

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Mitch McConnell’s Extended Absence Raises Questions About His Ability to Serve

Source: MEGA Photos of Mitch McConnell with his wife, Elaine Chao, have done little to quiet questions about his condition.

The 84-year-old lawmaker has not appeared publicly for nearly two months after being hospitalized following a June 14 fall. His office has released two photos of McConnell alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, in an effort to address growing public and media questions about his condition. However, the limited updates have fueled further speculation about his health and ability to return to the Senate. McConnell has also missed dozens of consecutive Senate votes since his hospitalization, leaving Republicans with an even narrower margin when he is absent. His prolonged absence has raised concerns about the impact on the Senate’s ability to conduct business, particularly as lawmakers face key legislative and spending votes.

'Where's Mitch?' Chants Erupt at Kentucky Event

Source: MEGA Democrats chanted 'Where’s Mitch?' after Mitch McConnell skipped Kentucky’s famed Fancy Farm political picnic.