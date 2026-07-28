HEALTH Top MAGA Pundit Demands to See Video Proof of Mitch McConnell as Senator Shares New Photo From Rehab After Alarming Hospitalization Source: MEGA 'How difficult is it to record a simple video,' MAGA podcaster Tony Kinnett questioned of Mitch McConnell. Lesley Abravanel July 28 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA podcaster and The Daily Signal correspondent Tony Kinnett called for Sen. Mitch McConnell to release a video statement to prove he is alive amid a prolonged absence from public view. During an appearance on CNN's Newsnight, Kinnett argued that recording a simple video statement should be easy and is necessary to quell rumors regarding the 84-year-old senator's health. “I think he should release some kind of video statement,” he said during a Monday, July 27, panel discussion. “How difficult is it to record a simple video?” he asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell Health Rumors

Source: Sen. Mitch McConnell's office Mitch McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after suffering a medical emergency at his Washington, D.C., home.

Speculation intensified following McConnell's hospitalization after a medical incident at his Washington, D.C., home, with his office relying on updates and associates claiming they have spoken to him via phone rather than releasing recent visual proof of life. The Kentucky senator had not been seen in public for 44 consecutive days. He was hospitalized on June 14 after suffering a medical emergency at his Washington, D.C., home. The senator's press office provided very few updates, leading to a wave of online speculation, conspiracy theories and unverified rumors that he was brain-dead or on life support.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Photos of Mitch MCConnell at a rehabilitation center were accused of being artificially edited.

While McConnell's team released static statements and photographs of him at a rehabilitation center alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, critics and internet commentators labeled them "proof-of-life" photos and questioned if they were manipulated using artificial intelligence. The demand from Kinnett added to a highly scrutinized news cycle for CNN, which, just weeks prior, had to issue an on-air apology after mistakenly broadcasting a tweet from a fake, satirical "congressman" account about McConnell's hospital status. “This is a really great example of a reason why the 17th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished,” Kinnett said.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell remains absent from Senate amid his health woes.

Under the original constitutional design (Article I, Section 3), senators were selected by state lawmakers to ensure state governments had direct representation in federal lawmaking. However, by the late 19th century, this system faced severe issues. Political corruption, corporate bribery and deep partisan divides frequently left state legislatures deadlocked, leaving Senate seats completely vacant for months or years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell has not yet been medically cleared to return to work.

“Because if you have a senator who’s not there, who’s not doing anything useful, and their state legislature does not like what they are doing, they should be able to, as originally the framers intended, bring that Senator back, and then elect and appoint a new Senator,” Kinnett added. McConnell, meanwhile, allegedly remains in a rehabilitation facility and has not yet been medically cleared to return to work, according to a health update released by his office and the U.S. Congress’ Office of the Attending Physician. His absence has stalled key legislative voting blocks, as the thin 53-47 Republican majority relies heavily on every vote.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Know If He's Alive'

Source: MEGA Several Republicans have joined Democrats in questioning information surrounding Mitch McConnell's health.