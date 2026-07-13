Laura Loomer Not Buying Mitch McConnell’s Health Update After 'Brain Dead' Claims: 'His Staff Are Liars'
July 13 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Far-right conspiracy theorist and devout President Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer heavily criticized a hospital photograph released by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office, labeling the staff members who posted it as "liars" and baselessly claiming the image was AI-generated.
The photograph — showing an 84-year-old McConnell sitting up in a hospital bed, holding a newspaper alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao — was released to reassure the public after weeks of intense online speculation about his health.
McConnell remains hospitalized after being found briefly unconscious at his home on June 14. His office has provided limited public updates, stating only that he is recovering and receiving excellent care. Chao, who was in China during his most recent health battle, claimed his condition didn't warrant her rushing home.
Laura Loomer Claimed Mitch McConnell Is 'Brain Dead'
His absence from the public eye and vague updates have fueled a flurry of conspiracy theories, including one that says McConnell is dead.
Loomer has pushed her own viral online rumor, claiming a "high-level source" informed her that McConnell is "officially brain dead" and on life support.
On July 12, McConnell allegedly issued his first direct statement, clarifying that he is in a rehabilitation center after ruling out a stroke, heart attack or hemorrhage. However, he did suffer a mild case of pneumonia and was “briefly unconscious.”
His office simultaneously released the hospital photo in question, which has since become its own meme, with celebrities and social media commenters posting it alongside photoshopped images of Elvis Presley and others.
'His Staff Are Liars'
Loomer, joined by many other less controversial, less conspiratorial figures, immediately rejected the photo on social media, accusing his staff of staging a "very dark and twisted" cover-up using fake or altered imagery.
“Why does the text on the newspaper McConnell’s staff claim he’s holding look AI-generated? The text is blurry, and the tag on his shirt is blurred. Also, if he’s in the hospital, why is there no IV connected to him to monitor his health? This is such bulls---. His staff are liars,” she spewed.
While initial social media automated systems (such as X's Grok AI) briefly mischaracterized the online discourse, they later issued corrections clarifying that the photograph of McConnell and his wife was not reported as AI-generated and that the newspaper in the photo was indeed that day’s Washington Post.
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- Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands Mitch McConnell a 'Vegetable' and Accuses His Wife of Being a 'Communist Spy' as Health Concerns Mount
- Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Mitch McConnell’s Hospital Update With Wild Photo Swap
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'They Are Never Going to Recover From This'
Loomer wasn’t convinced, posting, “Mitch McConnell’s staff appear to have used an AI-altered photo. They are never going to recover from this.”
Republican lawmakers and former McConnell aides, including CNN political commentator Scott Jennings, strongly rejected Loomer's earlier narrative.
Memes Galore
Jennings confirmed he spoke directly with McConnell by phone and verified the senator was actively communicating with staff on Senate business.
Jennings’ alleged conversation sparked its own viral meme of people claiming to have had their own 20-minute conversations with the ailing Kentucky senator, including outgoing Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie, who joked that McConnell apologized for his primary loss and suddenly agreed with his stances on ending the war in Iran and cutting aid to Israel.