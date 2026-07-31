Mitch McConnell Health Saga: 'Missing Person' Posts With Senator's Face Appear in Washington, D.C., as He Remains Out of the Spotlight
July 31 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET
"Missing person" posters featuring Sen. Mitch McConnell were posted around Washington, D.C., on July 29 by an anti-Trump, citizen-led advocacy group called the Save America Movement (SAM).
The satirical flyers poke fun at the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican's prolonged, seven-week absence from Capitol Hill following a severe health scare.
The flyers feature an official photo released by his office showing McConnell smiling from a hospital bed.
Mitch McConnell Described as 'Turtle-Like' in Mock 'Missing Person' Poster
They list his physical traits as "84 years old," "5'9 feet" and "Turtle-like.”
The posters note he was last seen on June 11 and "Known for: Blocking something in the Senate.”
A disclaimer in the corner reads, “If you have any information about his whereabouts, please keep it to yourself. He would.”
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The Save America Movement (SAM) is a citizen-led organization co-founded by former Lincoln Project operatives and former Republicans.
The group operates a multimillion-dollar Super PAC focused on defeating the MAGA movement, defending democratic norms, and financially backing Democrats to protect or flip key House seats.
The stalwart Republican has been completely out of view since his hospitalization on June 14.
Dispatch audio revealed emergency services responded to his D.C. residence for an unconscious individual requiring CPR.
His office later confirmed he suffered a fall linked to mobility challenges from childhood polio, resulting in temporary unconsciousness and a subsequent mild case of pneumonia.
On July 27, his office released a statement confirming he remains in a rehabilitation facility undergoing intense physical therapy and has not yet been medically cleared to return to the Senate.
McConnell's lengthy absence — leaving Republicans with one fewer vote in a razor-thin chamber — has triggered bipartisan concern and wild rumors regarding his actual condition.
'I Don't Know If He's Alive or Has Passed Away'
Indiana Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman publicly admitted on July 9, "I don't know if he's alive or has passed away," demanding more clarity.
On July 27, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent an official letter demanding McConnell "directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky, and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign," following weeks of radio silence regarding the 84-year-old senator's hospitalization and extended absence.
A USA Today opinion piece criticized the situation, noting that when elected officials "disappear for weeks or months with little communication, it sends the message that they're accountable to no one − not even the voters who put them in office.”
If McConnell's seat becomes vacant, a 2024 Kentucky law dictates the seat cannot be filled by gubernatorial appointment; a special election must decide it.