HEALTH Mitch McConnell Health Saga: 'Missing Person' Posts With Senator's Face Appear in Washington, D.C., as He Remains Out of the Spotlight Source: ; @SaveAmericaMvm/X Mitch McConnell has been abscent from Senate for over a month after being hospitalized on June 14. Lesley Abravanel July 31 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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"Missing person" posters featuring Sen. Mitch McConnell were posted around Washington, D.C., on July 29 by an anti-Trump, citizen-led advocacy group called the Save America Movement (SAM). The satirical flyers poke fun at the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican's prolonged, seven-week absence from Capitol Hill following a severe health scare. The flyers feature an official photo released by his office showing McConnell smiling from a hospital bed.

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Mitch McConnell Described as 'Turtle-Like' in Mock 'Missing Person' Poster

Source: @SaveAmericaMvm/X Mitch McConnell briefly fell unconscious before being rushed to a hospital in June.

They list his physical traits as "84 years old," "5'9 feet" and "Turtle-like.” The posters note he was last seen on June 11 and "Known for: Blocking something in the Senate.” A disclaimer in the corner reads, “If you have any information about his whereabouts, please keep it to yourself. He would.”

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Someone put up a missing person poster for Mitch McConnell outside the Senate 😉



"If you have any information about his whereabouts please keep it to yourself. He would." pic.twitter.com/FM3NcMEI5V — Save America Movement (@SaveAmericaMvm) July 29, 2026 Source: @SaveAmericaMvm/X

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell's health remains a topic of concern among government officials and the public.

The Save America Movement (SAM) is a citizen-led organization co-founded by former Lincoln Project operatives and former Republicans. The group operates a multimillion-dollar Super PAC focused on defeating the MAGA movement, defending democratic norms, and financially backing Democrats to protect or flip key House seats. The stalwart Republican has been completely out of view since his hospitalization on June 14.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell shared two proof of life photos in the nearly two months since his hospitalization.

Dispatch audio revealed emergency services responded to his D.C. residence for an unconscious individual requiring CPR. His office later confirmed he suffered a fall linked to mobility challenges from childhood polio, resulting in temporary unconsciousness and a subsequent mild case of pneumonia. On July 27, his office released a statement confirming he remains in a rehabilitation facility undergoing intense physical therapy and has not yet been medically cleared to return to the Senate. McConnell's lengthy absence — leaving Republicans with one fewer vote in a razor-thin chamber — has triggered bipartisan concern and wild rumors regarding his actual condition.

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'I Don't Know If He's Alive or Has Passed Away'

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell has been hit with several conspiracies about his health after being hospitalized.