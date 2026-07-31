or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Mitch McConnell
OK LogoHEALTH

Mitch McConnell Health Saga: 'Missing Person' Posts With Senator's Face Appear in Washington, D.C., as He Remains Out of the Spotlight

Composite photo of Mitch McConnell and missing person poster.
Source: ; @SaveAmericaMvm/X

Mitch McConnell has been abscent from Senate for over a month after being hospitalized on June 14.

July 31 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

"Missing person" posters featuring Sen. Mitch McConnell were posted around Washington, D.C., on July 29 by an anti-Trump, citizen-led advocacy group called the Save America Movement (SAM).

The satirical flyers poke fun at the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican's prolonged, seven-week absence from Capitol Hill following a severe health scare.

The flyers feature an official photo released by his office showing McConnell smiling from a hospital bed.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell Described as 'Turtle-Like' in Mock 'Missing Person' Poster

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Mitch McConnell briefly fell unconscious before being rushed to a hospital in June.
Source: @SaveAmericaMvm/X

Mitch McConnell briefly fell unconscious before being rushed to a hospital in June.

They list his physical traits as "84 years old," "5'9 feet" and "Turtle-like.”

The posters note he was last seen on June 11 and "Known for: Blocking something in the Senate.”

A disclaimer in the corner reads, “If you have any information about his whereabouts, please keep it to yourself. He would.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @SaveAmericaMvm/X
Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Mitch McConnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell's health remains a topic of concern among government officials and the public.

The Save America Movement (SAM) is a citizen-led organization co-founded by former Lincoln Project operatives and former Republicans.

The group operates a multimillion-dollar Super PAC focused on defeating the MAGA movement, defending democratic norms, and financially backing Democrats to protect or flip key House seats.

The stalwart Republican has been completely out of view since his hospitalization on June 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell shared two proof of life photos in the nearly two months since his hospitalization.

Dispatch audio revealed emergency services responded to his D.C. residence for an unconscious individual requiring CPR.

His office later confirmed he suffered a fall linked to mobility challenges from childhood polio, resulting in temporary unconsciousness and a subsequent mild case of pneumonia.

On July 27, his office released a statement confirming he remains in a rehabilitation facility undergoing intense physical therapy and has not yet been medically cleared to return to the Senate.

McConnell's lengthy absence — leaving Republicans with one fewer vote in a razor-thin chamber — has triggered bipartisan concern and wild rumors regarding his actual condition.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Know If He's Alive or Has Passed Away'

Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell has been hit with several conspiracies about his health after being hospitalized.

Indiana Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman publicly admitted on July 9, "I don't know if he's alive or has passed away," demanding more clarity.

On July 27, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent an official letter demanding McConnell "directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky, and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign," following weeks of radio silence regarding the 84-year-old senator's hospitalization and extended absence.

A USA Today opinion piece criticized the situation, noting that when elected officials "disappear for weeks or months with little communication, it sends the message that they're accountable to no one − not even the voters who put them in office.”

If McConnell's seat becomes vacant, a 2024 Kentucky law dictates the seat cannot be filled by gubernatorial appointment; a special election must decide it.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.