Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Challenges CNN's Scott Jennings to Call Recovering Mitch McConnell on Live TV as Health Concerns Grow
July 29 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear challenged CNN contributor Scott Jennings to dial U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell live on speakerphone to dispel intense speculation about the senator's ongoing health crisis.
During a Tuesday, July 28, appearance on The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Beshear argued that if McConnell could hold a lengthy private phone call with Jennings, he should be able to provide a brief, direct audio or video update to the public.
Beshear emphasized that elected officials owe transparency to their constituents.
'Put Him on Speakerphone'
“Listen, if he supposedly had a 17-minute conversation with Scott Jennings, he can call in and have a three-minute conversation with you. He can go to camera and just let us know he’s doing all right, which is what we all ultimately hope for. But it is incumbent upon him to have enough respect from the people of Kentucky and the United States of America to do the bare minimum and be honest and transparent,” the Democratic governor said.
Jennings previously claimed he spoke directly with McConnell from the hospital for nearly 20 minutes, reporting that the senator's voice sounded strong and that they discussed international and Senate history.
“To be fair, Scott Jennings works for CNN. He can go on air, dial him up, put him on speakerphone, and we can put all the speculation to rest,” Beshear said.
What Happened to Mitch McConnell?
However, Jennings declined a similar request to call the senator live on a separate broadcast hosted by Kasie Hunt.
The push for transparency comes amid heavy rumors regarding the 84-year-old senator's status following his June 14 hospitalization.
Dispatch audio from June 14 reported an "unconscious person" and "CPR in progress" at McConnell’s Washington, D.C., address. Video later surfaced showing him being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
McConnell released a statement and a hospital bed photo explaining he had suffered a fall, a brief bout of unconsciousness and a mild case of pneumonia. He denied having a heart attack, stroke, or concussion, but noted he is undergoing intense physical therapy.
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A second proof-of-life photo of McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, only fueled speculation that the senator may not be as alive and well as his team alleges.
Gov. Beshear has sent multiple letters demanding transparency.
He has also urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to investigate McConnell's capacity to serve.
“This is now the second request I’ve made on behalf of the people of Kentucky. Listen, what’s happening here is someone has been away from their job for about six weeks," he pointed out. "And anybody who’s watching, if they were away from their job for six weeks, they’d have to call their boss, explain what’s going on, and talk about when they could get back to work. I respect everyone’s privacy, especially with their health. But when you run for these types of offices, you give up some of that privacy."