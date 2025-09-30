or
Nicole Kidman Demands Primary Custody in Divorce Battle With Keith Urban: Inside Her Strict Parenting Plan

Actress Nicole Kidman is demanding primary custody of her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret following her split from ex Keith Urban.

Sept. 30 2025, Updated 5:38 p.m. ET

The Babygirl actress, 58, requested to be the “primary residential parent” of the former couple’s two children in new legal documents filed on Tuesday, September 29, in Nashville, Tennessee. In the filing, the movie star requested she maintain custody of their children 306 days out of the year, with Urban, 57, having them for 59 days.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman Requested Primary Custody

“Mother shall have responsibility for the care of the children except at the following times when father shall have responsibility: Father shall have parenting time from Saturday at 10:00 a.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m., every other weekend,” read the filing, obtained by a news outlet.

In addition, the legal document outlined a proposed holiday schedule, stating that in “odd-numbered years, Mother shall have parenting time with the children for Fall Vacation” while “in even-numbered years, Father shall have parenting time with the children for Fall Vacation.”

The parents would also alternate custody for the Christmas vacation.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Agreed to Make Decisions 'Jointly'

Both parties agreed to make “major decisions” jointly, which include education, religion, extracurricular activities, and non-emergency care, while giving each other permission to make “day by day” decisions when the “child is residing with the parent.”

The pair reportedly worked out the details of the custody in advance, as both parties have decided that neither will pay the other child support.

Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce

Kidman filed for divorce one day after news of their split hit headlines on Monday, September 29. The “Let It Roll” singer reportedly moved out of their Nashville home and has been living apart from the actress “since the beginning of the summer.”

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told a news outlet of the split.

Keith Urban Reportedly Has 'Another Woman'

Another insider hinted the country singer was the one who initiated the separation, and Kidman tried to keep the relationship together.

"She didn’t want this," the insider spilled. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Urban has reportedly moved on romantically following the split, according to the couple’s inner circle. "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to the Big Little Lies alum told a news outlet one day later. "It’s all over Nashville."

