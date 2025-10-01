or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Keith Urban
OK LogoNEWS

Keith Urban Disgusts Fans by Dedicating Song About Nicole Kidman to His Female Guitarist Before Divorce Bombshell: 'So Trashy'

Composite photo of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and his guitarist.
Source: @maddie_baugh/Instagram; MEGA

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Tuesday, September 30.

Profile Image

Oct. 1 2025, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fans are not happy with Keith Urban amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

As reports circulate about Urban, 57, allegedly already moving on with another woman, a video resurfaced of the country crooner dedicating "The Fighter" — initially written about the Babygirl actress — to his female guitarist over the weekend.

Fans were left disgusted by the subtle lyric change, as many felt it was disrespectful toward Kidman, 58, whom he was married to for more than 19 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Keith Urban Flirting With His Guitarist Before Nicole Kidman Divorce?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Keith Urban dedicated a song to his female guitarist days before news broke about his split from Nicole Kidman.
Source: @maddie_baugh/Instagram

Keith Urban dedicated a song to his female guitarist days before news broke about his split from Nicole Kidman.

Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, shared the clip to Instagram on Saturday, September 27, showcasing the award-winning artist next to her on stage singing, "when they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player."

The original lyrics written for the 2016 song — which featured Carrie Underwood — are: "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for more than 19 years.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for more than 19 years.

The track details what it's like in the early stages of a relationship and being unsure about what the future holds.

By the time the video gained attention after news of Urban and Kidman's split, Baugh had edited the caption to read, "did he just say that," though it's unclear what the original message was.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban Slammed Over Onstage Moment With His Guitarist

MORE ON:
Keith Urban

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @maddie_baugh/Instagram

Social media users have taken to the comments section of the post to criticize Urban after Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30.

"Wow, that song was made for Nicole. For him to do that that tells us what he’s really all about. That’s just disgusting. Nicole deserves much better," one upset fan wrote, as another added: "It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife. It’s the ultimate ick."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two teenage daughters.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two teenage daughters.

"I am no longer a Keith Urban fan. Everything and what he stood for is a lie. He should be ashamed of himself. Poor daughters," a third person declared in reference to his and Kidman's two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

(Kidman also shares two adopted children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.)

Backlash surrounding Baugh's video comes after a source suggested Urban already has a new lady in his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Nicole Kidman is reportedly 'devastated' about her and Keith Urban's divorce.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is reportedly 'devastated' about her and Keith Urban's divorce.

"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," a source close to Kidman confessed to TMZ. "It's all over Nashville."

Kidman — who tied the knot with Urban in June 2006 — was reportedly "blindsided" by the split and feels "betrayed."

"Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed. It's devastating to her. She's shocked," a separate inside admitted to People.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.