Keith Urban Disgusts Fans by Dedicating Song About Nicole Kidman to His Female Guitarist Before Divorce Bombshell: 'So Trashy'

Fans are not happy with Keith Urban amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman. As reports circulate about Urban, 57, allegedly already moving on with another woman, a video resurfaced of the country crooner dedicating "The Fighter" — initially written about the Babygirl actress — to his female guitarist over the weekend. Fans were left disgusted by the subtle lyric change, as many felt it was disrespectful toward Kidman, 58, whom he was married to for more than 19 years.

Was Keith Urban Flirting With His Guitarist Before Nicole Kidman Divorce?

Source: @maddie_baugh/Instagram Keith Urban dedicated a song to his female guitarist days before news broke about his split from Nicole Kidman.

Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, shared the clip to Instagram on Saturday, September 27, showcasing the award-winning artist next to her on stage singing, "when they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player." The original lyrics written for the 2016 song — which featured Carrie Underwood — are: "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for more than 19 years.

The track details what it's like in the early stages of a relationship and being unsure about what the future holds. By the time the video gained attention after news of Urban and Kidman's split, Baugh had edited the caption to read, "did he just say that," though it's unclear what the original message was.

Keith Urban Slammed Over Onstage Moment With His Guitarist

Social media users have taken to the comments section of the post to criticize Urban after Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30. "Wow, that song was made for Nicole. For him to do that that tells us what he’s really all about. That’s just disgusting. Nicole deserves much better," one upset fan wrote, as another added: "It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife. It’s the ultimate ick."

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two teenage daughters.

"I am no longer a Keith Urban fan. Everything and what he stood for is a lie. He should be ashamed of himself. Poor daughters," a third person declared in reference to his and Kidman's two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. (Kidman also shares two adopted children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.) Backlash surrounding Baugh's video comes after a source suggested Urban already has a new lady in his life.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is reportedly 'devastated' about her and Keith Urban's divorce.