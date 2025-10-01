Nicole Kidman 'Knows' the Woman Keith Urban Started Dating After Their Split as Flirty Video of Singer and His Guitar Player Surfaces

Article continues below advertisement

Though Nicole Kidman was desperately trying to save her crumbling marriage to Keith Urban before she filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, the musician had reportedly already moved on after their summer separation — and a source claimed the actress knows who Urban's new woman is.

Keith Urban's New Woman

Source: mega An insider revealed Nicole Kidman 'knows' the woman Keith Urban has reportedly moved on with.

"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," the source told columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScroop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is." Though Urban's pals tried to hide his new romance, a second insider noted the Oscar winner, 58, is "not naïve." "She heard the stories, she saw the signs," the source stated. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Who Is Maggie Baugh?

In the wake of the breakup news, a video from one of Urban's performances surfaced, as he changed the lyrics to reference his guitar player, Maggie Baugh, when playing "The Fighter," a tune he penned about his estranged wife. While the original line is, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," the dad-of-two, 57, belted out, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram Earlier this year, the country star changed the lyrics of his tune to reference his guitar player Maggie Baugh.

Baugh, 25, posted a video of the moment on September 26 with the caption, "Did he just say that👀." She also added a "mind blown" emoji and an emoji of someone covering their eyes alongside the clip.

What Went Wrong Between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Source: mega The famous pair had been 'living separately for a while,' an insider shared.

As OK! reported, the Big Little Lies star cited June as to when they separated, which was when the singer found his own home. "Once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told a news outlet of the former spouses' relationship. "It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable." Another insider noted the movie star "wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could," but it appeared Urban wasn't interested. "Keith has not been honest," the insider claimed. "It's devastating to her. She's shocked."

Inside Their Custody Plan

Source: @nicolekidman/instagram The actress asked for primary custody of their two teen daughters.