or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Selena Gomez
OK LogoNEWS

Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Goes Topless in Bed for Sultry Selfie

Image of Selena Gomez shared a sultry selfie.
Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM: MEGA

Selena Gomez shared a sultry selfie.

Sept. 23 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez bared it all for her most recent selfie.

The Only Murders in the Building actress teased her followers with the scandalous photo, which she posted via her Instagram as she lay in bed on Wednesday, September 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Selena Gomez stripped down for bedtime.
Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez stripped down for bedtime.

Gomez, who also went makeup-free for the shot, covered her body with a blanket as she pulled her dark hair up into a messy bun and pouted for the camera.

Throughout the rest of the carousel, the 34-year-old posed for more solo selfies, spent time with her friends and family and enjoyed time aboard a luxury boat with her husband, Benny Blanco.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez's Fans Were Obsessed

Image of One fan called Selena Gomez the 'prettiest girl in the whole world.'
Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM

One fan called Selena Gomez the 'prettiest girl in the whole world.'

She chose to leave the post caption free, as her more than 400 million followers ran to the comments section to gush over the upload.

"Literally prettiest girl in the whole world wow," wrote one fan.

Another said, "Sweet moments," with a third adding, " It's so good to see you happy, Selena."

"Selena your looking good but without makeup you look gorgeous," a fourth said of her fresh-faced appearance.

A fifth added, "The worst part about this post is that it ends."

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez Went Topless on a Yacht

Image of Benny Blanco shared a steamy video of his wife tanning topless.
Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM

Benny Blanco shared a steamy video of his wife tanning topless.

The totally topless selfie comes just a few weeks after Gomez went viral for ditching her top.

In the clip, Blanco zoomed in on his half-naked wife as she soaked up the sun aboard a luxury yacht.

While it is unclear if she opted to keep her bikini bottoms on, the Disney Channel alum smiled at her husband before immediately covering her face when she realized he was taking the NSFW video.

The TikTok post quickly racked up over 27 million views on the platform alone, with one social media user claiming Blanco is the "luckiest man in the world."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's One Year Wedding Anniversary Is This Month

Image of Selena Gomez called Benny Blanco her 'best friend.'
Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez called Benny Blanco her 'best friend.'

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer and Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025, after dating for about two years, surrounded by about 170 guests at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Back in 2024, Gomez raved about her romance with the "Eastside" singer, sharing, "I’ve never been loved this way," years after they first collaborated on songs including 2015's "Same Old Love" and 2019's "I Can't Get Enough."

"He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life," added Gomez. "He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.