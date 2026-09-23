Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Goes Topless in Bed for Sultry Selfie

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez bared it all for her most recent selfie. The Only Murders in the Building actress teased her followers with the scandalous photo, which she posted via her Instagram as she lay in bed on Wednesday, September 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM Selena Gomez stripped down for bedtime.

Gomez, who also went makeup-free for the shot, covered her body with a blanket as she pulled her dark hair up into a messy bun and pouted for the camera. Throughout the rest of the carousel, the 34-year-old posed for more solo selfies, spent time with her friends and family and enjoyed time aboard a luxury boat with her husband, Benny Blanco.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez's Fans Were Obsessed

Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM One fan called Selena Gomez the 'prettiest girl in the whole world.'

She chose to leave the post caption free, as her more than 400 million followers ran to the comments section to gush over the upload. "Literally prettiest girl in the whole world wow," wrote one fan. Another said, "Sweet moments," with a third adding, " It's so good to see you happy, Selena." "Selena your looking good but without makeup you look gorgeous," a fourth said of her fresh-faced appearance. A fifth added, "The worst part about this post is that it ends."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez Went Topless on a Yacht

Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM Benny Blanco shared a steamy video of his wife tanning topless.

The totally topless selfie comes just a few weeks after Gomez went viral for ditching her top. In the clip, Blanco zoomed in on his half-naked wife as she soaked up the sun aboard a luxury yacht. While it is unclear if she opted to keep her bikini bottoms on, the Disney Channel alum smiled at her husband before immediately covering her face when she realized he was taking the NSFW video. The TikTok post quickly racked up over 27 million views on the platform alone, with one social media user claiming Blanco is the "luckiest man in the world."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's One Year Wedding Anniversary Is This Month

Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM Selena Gomez called Benny Blanco her 'best friend.'