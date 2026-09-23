Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Goes Topless in Bed for Sultry Selfie
Sept. 23 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez bared it all for her most recent selfie.
The Only Murders in the Building actress teased her followers with the scandalous photo, which she posted via her Instagram as she lay in bed on Wednesday, September 23.
Gomez, who also went makeup-free for the shot, covered her body with a blanket as she pulled her dark hair up into a messy bun and pouted for the camera.
Throughout the rest of the carousel, the 34-year-old posed for more solo selfies, spent time with her friends and family and enjoyed time aboard a luxury boat with her husband, Benny Blanco.
Selena Gomez's Fans Were Obsessed
She chose to leave the post caption free, as her more than 400 million followers ran to the comments section to gush over the upload.
"Literally prettiest girl in the whole world wow," wrote one fan.
Another said, "Sweet moments," with a third adding, " It's so good to see you happy, Selena."
"Selena your looking good but without makeup you look gorgeous," a fourth said of her fresh-faced appearance.
A fifth added, "The worst part about this post is that it ends."
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Selena Gomez Went Topless on a Yacht
The totally topless selfie comes just a few weeks after Gomez went viral for ditching her top.
In the clip, Blanco zoomed in on his half-naked wife as she soaked up the sun aboard a luxury yacht.
While it is unclear if she opted to keep her bikini bottoms on, the Disney Channel alum smiled at her husband before immediately covering her face when she realized he was taking the NSFW video.
The TikTok post quickly racked up over 27 million views on the platform alone, with one social media user claiming Blanco is the "luckiest man in the world."
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's One Year Wedding Anniversary Is This Month
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer and Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025, after dating for about two years, surrounded by about 170 guests at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Back in 2024, Gomez raved about her romance with the "Eastside" singer, sharing, "I’ve never been loved this way," years after they first collaborated on songs including 2015's "Same Old Love" and 2019's "I Can't Get Enough."
"He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life," added Gomez. "He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."