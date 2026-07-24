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Selena Gomez's Husband Benny Blanco Raves Over Her 'Juicy Butt' as She Flaunts Bikini Body During Birthday Celebration in Italy: Hot Photos

Image of Selena Gomez flaunted her figure while celebrating her 34th birthday with her husband, Benny Blanco.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram;MEGA

Selena Gomez wowed while celebrating her 34th birthday with husband Benny Blanco.

July 24 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

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Selena Gomez turned heads while soaking up the Italian sunshine.

On Friday, July 24, the actress took to her Instagram to show off her bikini body during a lavish birthday celebration in Italy with her husband, Benny Blanco.

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Image of Selena Gomez flaunted her figure while celebrating her 34th birthday with her husband, Benny Blanco.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez looked stunning as she posed in a blue bikini.

She looked effortlessly chic throughout the carousel as she posed in a light blue bikini and a plunging white one-piece, which she accessorized with gold-framed sunglasses and gold hair clips aboard a luxury yacht.

In the rest of the snaps, Gomez stunned as she and Blanco walked through the streets, played with horses in the countryside and enjoyed mouth-watering Italian cuisine.

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'Happiness Looks So Good on You'

Image of Benny Blanco made a comment about his wife's 'juicy butt' in recent Instagram photos.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco made a comment about his wife's 'juicy butt' in recent Instagram photos.

Fans were quick to praise Gomez in the comments section.

"Happiness looks SO good on you. You are absolutely loved," wrote one fan, while another said, "THIS IS EVERYTHING."

A third commented, "oh my god you look gorgeous and so happy."

"HOTTEST GIRL ALIVE," claimed a fourth.

"Ok lil juicy butt," Blanco chimed in before adding, "i see u."

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'My Heart Is So Full Today'

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Image of Selena Gomez said she is 'the happiest girlie in the world.'
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez said she is 'the happiest girlie in the world.'

Just a few days earlier on her actual birthday, July 22, the singer shared two photos of herself making a wish before thanking her fans in the caption.

"First, I have to thank you each of you immensely for your support, kindness and all the bday wishes. Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world 🌎 ♥️...My heart is so full today," she wrote.

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Image of Benny Blanco gifted his wife a cooking class in Italy for her birthday.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco gifted his wife a cooking class in Italy for her birthday.

For her 34th birthday, Blanco, 38, gifted Gomez, who has been open about her love for food, an Italian cooking class.

Blanco shared a video documenting the cooking experience, saying, "Let's make an Italian feast for my wife's birthday."

Smiling ear to ear, it seemed as though Gomez enjoyed the thoughtful gesture, where she got to make several dishes from scratch, including stuffed squash blossoms and eggplant parmesan.

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'If He Wanted to He Would'

Image of Fans praised Benny Blanco for taking a boat over to Italy to meet up with Selena Gomez.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Fans praised Benny Blanco for taking a boat over to Italy to meet up with Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, many fans were obsessing over the fact that he sailed over to Italy for his wife, as the producer has a huge fear of flying.

In another video shared to his TikTok account, he wrote, "POV: ur traveling across the atlantic in the titanic to see ur [sic] wife bc ur scared of flying," saying in the caption, "the things we do for love."

Fans gushed over how romantic the act was in the comments.

"Definition of if he wanted to, he would always find a way!" said one person, with another writing, "He sailed to her then did this for her birthday? Honestly so cute.”

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