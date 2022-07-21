Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Make First Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 ESPY Awards Since Sharing Fertility Struggles — Pics

Date night!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attended the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20 — just one month after the two revealed their fertility journey.

As OK! previously reported, the dancer, 36, suffered three miscarriages in the past few years — and the latest one occurred when her husband was in Ukraine.

"I had no strength. I couldn't open a dishwasher. I couldn't open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast," the New Zealand native previously shared. "It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic."