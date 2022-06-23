Peta Murgatroyd Takes Followers Through Her First Round Of IVF Injections After Revealing She's Had 3 Miscarriages Over The Last 2 Years

After Peta Murgatroyd revealed she's had three miscarriages in the last two years, the TV star, 35, revealed via Instagram that she is going through the in vitro fertilization process.

"My first night of IVF treatment 🙏🏻," Murgatroyd, who is trying for baby No. 2 with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, wrote on social media on Wednesday, June 22. "Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible. I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible."

She continued, "Let's normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women ❤️ Thank you @drmarksurrey @scrcivf for making this possible for my family XO."