Mama June Marries Justin Stroud For A Second Time As Feuding Daughters Reunite To Walk Her Down The Aisle: 'It Was Really Special'

During a July 2022 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, June implied she was OK with putting the 17-year-old up for adoption. "When you do a custody case, obviously child support is an issue in the custody case. But if you're signing away your rights..."" Lauryn told her mother with an attorney present.

"Right, that's what I thought this was," the 43-year-old made clear to the 23-year-old.

"I can't even believe the words that come out of Mama's mouth, but the fact that she would rather me adopt Alana and her be physically mine and never yours again — you never have no responsibility over her — than give me some type of money," Lauryn spat back.