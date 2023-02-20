Mama June Marries Justin Stroud For A Second Time As Feuding Daughters Reunite To Walk Her Down The Aisle: 'It Was Really Special'
Mama June and Justin Stroud are married — and this time, her entire family was present to see the pair exchange vows.
The couple, who first wed in a secret ceremony at a Georgia courthouse in March 2022, said "I do" once again in a romantic beach gathering in Panama City, Fla., on Saturday, February 18, with formerly estranged daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell in attendance.
The nuptials, which will be featured on the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis, were small, but all of the reality star's children and grandchildren were able to be there to witness the matriarch's joyful moment.
"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," June, who rocked a gown from David's Bridal, explained in an interview following her big day. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"
"We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn’t have any groomsmen or bridesmaids," she continued to gush. "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle."
The united front by the family comes after a rocky few years, as June was arrested in 2019 for cocaine possession, which forced Lauryn to take Alana in while their mom got clean.
During a July 2022 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, June implied she was OK with putting the 17-year-old up for adoption. "When you do a custody case, obviously child support is an issue in the custody case. But if you're signing away your rights..."" Lauryn told her mother with an attorney present.
"Right, that's what I thought this was," the 43-year-old made clear to the 23-year-old.
"I can't even believe the words that come out of Mama's mouth, but the fact that she would rather me adopt Alana and her be physically mine and never yours again — you never have no responsibility over her — than give me some type of money," Lauryn spat back.
June was previously engaged to Alana's father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, but they split in 2014 after she allegedly discovered his online dating profiles and texts from other women.
