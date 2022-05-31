Mama June Secretly Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud: Report
June "Mama June" Shannon is a newlywed! The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 42, and Justin Stroud, 34, said "I do" last month after only a few months of dating, according to a report.
A clerk confirmed to The Sun that the lovebirds quietly tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse on Saturday, March 23, after turning up the heat on their previous friendship.
Mama June and Justin first sent the rumor mill into overdrive regarding their potential engagement earlier that month when they were reportedly seen shopping for rings together at an Alabama jewelry store.
The reality star recently opened up to the outlet about her relationship with her new man — who was released from jail earlier in March after his February arrest for an outstanding warrant — gushing about how well he treats her.
"We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months," she shared, spilling he was there for her when she ended her tumultuous relationship with her troubled ex-boyfriend, Geno Doak, who checked into rehab in September 2021 after mixing alcohol and 90 blood pressure pills in an attempt to take his own life by overdosing. "It's been amazing like you know, he's helped put the pieces back together."
As for what attracted Mama June to Justin? She credited his attentiveness to what it was that won her over. "He would send these sweet messages saying, 'Hey, how are you doing? Hope you are having an amazing day.' Noticing the little stuff, that's what made me fall for Justin," the matriarch spilled to the outlet.
Noting he is an "amazing person" who "understands everything [she's] been through," Mama June admitted: "I've been able to share stuff with him that I've never been able to share with other people — not even my kids and so it's really nice to have that partnership."
The couple's joyous news comes months after they decided to road trip across the country despite the warrant out for Justin's arrest. The warrant was issued last June when her new husband violated his probation on drug and burglary charges. Before he was arrested in Florida — when he and Mama June stopped at a gas station after attending a cocktail party — the newlyweds took a trip to California and Georgia.