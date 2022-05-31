Mama June Secretly Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud: Report

June "Mama June" Shannon is a newlywed! The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 42, and Justin Stroud, 34, said "I do" last month after only a few months of dating, according to a report.

A clerk confirmed to The Sun that the lovebirds quietly tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse on Saturday, March 23, after turning up the heat on their previous friendship.

Mama June and Justin first sent the rumor mill into overdrive regarding their potential engagement earlier that month when they were reportedly seen shopping for rings together at an Alabama jewelry store.