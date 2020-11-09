TLC star Mama June Shannon is a new woman after a costly makeover! The reality star is determined to keep going from “not to hot” as she celebrates her sobriety. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum spent $15,000 on surgery to remove her “triple chin” and had dental work done, along with other costly cosmetic procedures.

The blonde beauty had a pound of fat removed from her neck, the Daily Mail reported. She also spent $40,000 on a full set of veneers after her teeth were damaged from drug use.

The 41-year-old had $31,000 gastric sleeve surgery, which was performed by Dr. Samuel Kashani, and a $20,000 lipoma removal on her neck and head, which was performed by Dr. Michael K Obeng.

“It feels good to get rid of my triple chin and to have my teeth fixed and looking beautimmous. I feel like a new woman,” she said.

Shannon originally wanted to get liposuction and a tummy tuck but was unable to get the procedure due to last-minute complications as the fat was “solid and deeper than expected.”

Shannon’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, also went under the knife. He got $40,000 veneers, a $31,000 gastric sleeve and a $20,000 lipoma removal on his own head and neck after he lost 23 pounds.

Shannon debuted her dramatic weight loss in 2016 on Mama June: From Not to Hot. In 2017, she paid upwards of $75,000 for gastric sleeve surgery, breast augmentation and skin removal. Her weight fluctuated after she went from a size 18 to a four.

Although she seemed to be doing well, Shannon and her partner were arrested for possession of crack cocaine in 2019, and they were also arrested for a domestic incident.

The mother of four got candid and admitted the couple had spent “a good $700,000” in the span of seven months on crack and meth.

However, the Georgia native is now nine months sober and eager to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

She told The Sun that “this past year has been a real struggle for Geno and I. We’ve had so many ups and downs with our troubles and then COVID-19.”

“After having all my procedures done and my hair and clothes styled I feel brand new. I’ve lost 11 pounds in the past couple weeks since I’ve been watching what I eat, and we just celebrated seven months clean so having this mini makeover felt like a reward. We hope this is the start of something new and exciting in our lives,” she said.

A confident Shannon posted a video to TikTok video on Saturday, November 7, of herself dancing to “Good as Hell” by Lizzo and reshared the post to Instagram with the caption, “Lol just goofing off and actually feelin’ kind of good today so decided to post to TikTok and share with everyone else loving life feeling good as hell.”