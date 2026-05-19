Mandy Moore Hits Back at 'Petty' Narrative After 'Surprising' Ashley Tisdale Mom Group Drama: 'I Hate Pitting Women Against Each Other'

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Mandy Moore guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“When you have a breakup or a disagreement with friends, it can be really painful,” host Jenna Bush Hager started on Today. “I know you opened up a little bit about the mom group stuff that went down last year. What do you do when something like that happens?” “I feel incredibly lucky and surprised by how meaningful the relationships I’ve made since becoming a mom really are,” Moore, 42, replied. “You need community. I just hate this misnomer that women…pitting us against each other, that we’re petty, and we’re out to one-up each other. I have felt nothing but empowered and supported and loved, and I lean on my friends now that are other moms and parents more than I ever have. I think that’s what so surprising.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Mandy Moore emphasized the importance of 'participating' in a friendship.

The This Is Us star emphasized that the love she has found in her friendships is the “antithesis” of what’s being portrayed in the media. She added of her friend group values, “To have a village, you have to be a villager. You have to participate. I love that idea.”

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Mandy Moore Admits Ashley Tisdale's Mom Group Essay Was 'Upsetting'

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Mandy Moore is reportedly part of Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic' mom group.

Moore further commented on the “upsetting” situation in conversation with Andy Cohen on the Monday, May 18, episode of “Andy Cohen Live.” "It's wild to have anybody talk about your life, and I know Hilary has sort of mentioned this too. It's like we both have grown up in this business and had people dissect who we are and the choices we make and all of that, but this was something altogether different and decidedly way more upsetting," she said. "It just cuts to the core." "The most important thing in my life is being a kind person and like that legacy of kindness, and anyone even insinuating that that might not be the case, and with the company that I choose to keep is very upsetting," she continued. "I'd say that was the biggest takeaway, sort of the shock of like, 'Wow.'"

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Mandy Moore doesn't like 'petty' friendships.

Although the TV star is "really scared by confrontation," she is a "huge proponent" of communicating one’s feelings if they are upset. "It's not always like the most comfortable of situations, but I think that's where I sort of differed in feeling like I wouldn't have handled the situation this way," she expressed. "I think the biggest takeaway from that whole ridiculous debacle ... is that I feel like it just sort of it perpetuates this silly trope that women can't be supportive of one another and that we're inherently petty and that we're inherently out to one-up each other, and I have not felt that one iota since becoming a parent."

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Source: MEGA Ashley Tisdale called out her mom group for being 'toxic.'