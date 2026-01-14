Towel-Clad Ashley Tisdale Strips Down During Relaxing Self-Care Day Amid 'Toxic' Mom Drama: Photo
Jan. 14 2026, Published 6:21 p.m. ET
Ashley Tisdale indulged in some self-care amid the drama surrounding her viral essay about "breaking up" with her "toxic" mom group.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 13, the High School Musical alum, 40, shared a selfie that showed her basking in a glowing, makeup-free face and stripped down to just a towel. "Unreal! @sarachase thank you for the best treat," she wrote.
Seemingly at a spa, the snaps that followed included a room with a bonsai tree and a jute rug topped with singing bowls typically used in meditation. "Just a little massage and facial day," she captioned the post.
Ashley Tisdale's Essay About 'Mean' Mom Friends
Tisdale's spa day comes as she continues to face backlash in response to the scathing essay she wrote for The Cut about cutting ties with some of her "mean" friends.
"If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you," she wrote in the piece published on January 1. Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons."
"To be clear, I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.)," she continued. "But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway."
Hilary Duff's Husband Mocked Ashley Tisdale's Essay
While she didn't divulge the names of any members of the mom friend group in question, it's widely speculated the circle included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor and Samii Ryan.
Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, even trolled Tisdale on Tuesday, January 6, by superimposing his face over the photo used in her essay in which she donned an all-black outfit while seated on a couch.
Koma added The Cut’s logo to the photoshopped image, along with a mock headline that read, "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers." A sub-headline underneath read, "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes."
Meghan Trainor Denies Being Involved in Any Drama
Meanwhile, Trainor insists she was not a member of the group.
The "All About That Bass" singer, 32, shared a TikTok on Monday, January 12, that showed her lip-syncing to audio from a popular scene in the new season of Stranger Things.
"Come on you have to believe me! Please, you have to believe me, you have to believe me," the audio said. "Me still trying to convince everyone I'm not involved in the mom group drama," she wrote, adding, "I swear i'm innocent" in the caption.
Jenna Bush Hager's Critique
Jenna Bush Hager also responded to the drama on TODAY With Jenna & Friends that same Tuesday, calling out the actress for speaking about the mom group breakup on a public platform.
"Everything is public. Feeling left out is public because of social media, but the fact that she wrote an article and made it public…I don’t know," the talk show host said. "Good for her for telling her truth…but I also think private conversations are more and more important."
She continued, "Speaking your truth to the people who have hurt you should be enough. I hope we can also teach that if you feel wronged, if you feel hurt, show love."