Hilary Duff's Bold New Track: Singer's Lyrics Sparks Buzz Amid Mom Group Drama

Hilary Duff is cranking up the heat with a risqué new track that's already being hailed as the "song of the year." The 38-year-old pop star shared a snippet of her single from the upcoming album, Luck… Or Something, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 7.

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff previewed her new song before the album’s release.

“I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end / I want the part where you say g------ / Back of a dive bar giving you h--- / Then sneak home late, wake up your roommates,” Duff sings, diving headfirst into steamy lyrics that explore passionate hookups and fading romances.

The sultry preview features Duff in a crisscross yellow dress, shining under the sun as she lifts her arms in a vibrant green field. Her tattooed arms catch the eye as she mouths the bold lyrics, offering fans a taste of her daring new sound. Fans couldn't get enough of the snippet. “Hilary. I fear this album will become my entire personality,” one enthused follower commented. Another added, “This reel slapped the Capri Sun out of my hand and replaced it with a questionable drink in a plastic cup. I LOVE IT HERE.”

Scheduled for release on February 20, Duff's new album marks her first since 2015, following the debut of the single "Mature" in November. Her return to the music scene comes amid controversy after Ashley Tisdale's personal essay for The Cut stirred drama in their celebrity mom group. Though Tisdale, 40, didn't name anyone in her January 1 post, fans speculated that she was hinting at Duff, Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor and others.

Source: MEGA Ashley Tisdale wrote an essay about her alleged 'toxic' mom group.

Meanwhile, Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, showed his support in the comments, writing, “That’s my girl 🧡.” The couple shares three children: daughters Banks, 7, Mae, 4, and Townes, 20 months. Duff also has a son, Luca, 13, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have been married since 2019.

Koma, known for his playful trolling, also weighed in on the mom group drama, sharing a tongue-in-cheek fictional article titled “A mom group tell-all through a father’s eyes.” He quipped, “When you’re the most self-obsessed tone-deaf person on earth, other moms tend to shift focus to their actual toddlers.”

Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor are allegedly part of a 'toxic' mom group.