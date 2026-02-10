Marc Anthony Says Beckham Family Feud Is 'Far From the Truth' After Being Pulled Into the Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Marc Anthony is setting the record straight after finding himself unexpectedly pulled into the ongoing Beckham family feud. In a Monday, February 9, interview, the singer — who has been close with the Beckham family for years — addressed the situation after Brooklyn Beckham referenced him while discussing his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

“They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz. I’m really close to the family,” Anthony said, referring to the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham.

Source: MEGA;@victoriabeckham/Instagram Marc Anthony addressed the Beckham family drama in a new interview.

Still, the performer made it clear he isn't taking sides. “But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out — but [how it’s playing out] is hardly the truth,” he added.

As OK! previously reported, Brooklyn recently shared that he has no interest in trying to “reconcile” with his parents or siblings, accusing them of being “controlling” and consistently “disrespectful” toward Nicola. Brooklyn specifically called out his mother over what he described as an uncomfortable moment during his wedding celebration. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead," he wrote. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Peltz shared concerns about his wedding in a scathing Instagram Story.

Brooklyn went on to say he’s exhausted from feeling “controlled by my parents for most of my life” and claimed they care too much about maintaining a flawless public image. "My wife and I don't want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation," he continued. "All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

Amid the growing backlash, the DJ who played at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding also weighed in, addressing claims that Victoria “hijacked” the couple’s first dance and behaved “inappropriately” during the 2022 nuptials.

Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram;MEGA The DJ described the moment with Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz as 'awkward.'

During the Friday, January 23, episode of the U.K. show This Morning, DJ Fat Tony confirmed the moment felt uncomfortable — but suggested the blame wasn’t entirely on Victoria. "Basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage. He then called Brooklyn onto the stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage, where the next minute, everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance," he stated. "And then Marc Anthony asks ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ to come to the stage. And then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.'"

According to the DJ, the situation left Brooklyn “devastated,” while Nicola reportedly ran out of the room "crying her eyes out." "Brooklyn’s stuck there on stage, and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s like, ‘Go put your hands on your mother’s hips,'" he continued. "The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham was called onto the stage during the ceremony, per the DJ.