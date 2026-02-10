Nicola Peltz Subtly Slams Brooklyn Beckham's Estranged Family With Bold Instagram Move

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz is starting 2026 with a clean slate on Instagram, and it comes at the expense of her husband Brooklyn Beckham’s estranged family.

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz removed all Beckham family posts from her Instagram.

The Bates Motel actress, 31, wiped all traces of the Beckham clan from her social media, including a heartfelt birthday shout-out to mother-in-law Victoria Beckham from 2024. The post featured a sweet photo of Peltz with the fashion designer and contained affectionate messages.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mil [mother-in-law] Victoria Beckham,” she captioned the now-deleted post. “I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever.” Victoria, now 51, also publicly celebrated the moment with a warm response in the comments: “Love you so much!!!!! xxxxxxx kisses xxxxxxx.”

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz deleted her past birthday tribute to Victoria Beckham.

This subtle dig coincides with Brooklyn, 26, notifying his famous parents to communicate only through attorneys, according to Daily Mail. The aspiring chef has reportedly requested that they refrain from contacting him or making public comments about him on social media.

The tension between Brooklyn and his family resurfaced last April, following reports that he was not on speaking terms with his brother Romeo Beckham, primarily due to Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Source: MEGA Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull are confirmed to be back together.

Brooklyn’s displeasure peaked after briefings suggested he was being “controlled” by Nicola and referred to him as a “hostage.” A source disclosed, “David was told to speak to them via [law firm] Schillings. That was the only way for them to communicate.”

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham is feuding with his family.