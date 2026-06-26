Marco Rubio Scrambles to Explain Why Tiffany Trump's Husband Sat in on High-Level Meeting

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After a photo went viral showing Michael Boulos — President Donald Trump's son-in-law and the husband of Tiffany Trump — sitting next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a high-level diplomatic meeting in the United Arab Emirates, Rubio was forced to explain his baffling presence. Rubio sat with Boulos, 28, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an official working lunch in Abu Dhabi. According to Marco's social media statement, the meeting covered the president's memorandum of understanding with Iran, transit through the Strait of Hormuz and regional stability.

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Marco Rubio Defends Michael Boulos

Marco Rubio on why Trump's son in law, Michael Boulos, who has no government role, was in his official meetings in Kuwait: "He was just here because his brother lives here and I'm a good friend of Michael's, so we had a chance to catch up" pic.twitter.com/YsSGoomMe3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x People questioned why Tiffany Trump's husband was at the meeting.

Michael's attendance immediately drew criticism and allegations of nepotism and casual corruption from political commentators and former government officials, Marco explained that Tiffany's spouse, a private businessman with no official government role, was simply visiting his brother in the region. Confronted by reporters, a fumbling Marco stated, “Mike was just, uh, Michael Boulos? Oh, he was there to see his brother, who lives here. He was just there to see me and catch up.”

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Source: MEGA Marco Rubio stumbled on his words but claimed Michael Boulos was there because his brother lives in the area.

“There was, but he wasn’t — but the conversations around him had to do with — he was just here because his brother lives here, and I’m a good friend of Michael’s, so we had a chance to catch up,” Marco sputtered as he awkwardly walked away. Critics weren’t pleased with Marco’s explanation and blasted the 2028 presidential hopeful mercilessly. “Team Trump is just a bottomless pool of corruption,” said Dean Baker, a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

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Marco Rubio Was Dragged for His Response

Source: MEGA Critics dubbed Tiffany Trump's husband the 'next Jared Kushner.'

“This is ridiculous from @marcorubio,” said Tommy Vietor, a former National Security Council official in the Obama administration and “Pod Save America” co-host. “He had to catch up with Trump’s son in law DURING a meeting with the president of the UAE?” Author Bill Carter added, “If he’s along for the ride to visit his brother, he better be paying his way.” "Just another member of Donald Trump’s family using official government business to enrich themselves,” noted popular anti-MAGA activist JoJoFromJerz. “The next Jared Kushner seeking $2B from the Kuwaitis. Trump family is the most corrupt ever to occupy the WH,” said another.

Inside Michael Boulos' Background

Source: MEGA Michael Boulos frequently travels with the Trump family.