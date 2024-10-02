or
Donald Trump Accused of 'Nepotism' for Bragging About His Children After Being Asked How He Hires 'Quality Leaders'

Donald Trump has five children.

By:

Oct. 2 2024

Donald Trump caught backlash on social media after primarily focusing on his children after he was asked how he hires people who are "quality leaders" in his organization and administration during a recent interview with radio personality Dave Ramsey.

Source: @KamalaHQ/X

"Well, my son Eric is very much involved and he runs a lot of it. Don [Jr.] helps out a lot. Ivanka to a lesser extent," the former president, 78, explained. "She's a great mother and everything."

"She did a fantastic job in the administration. All she wanted to do was to get people jobs ... It's really pretty amazing," he continued of his eldest daughter. "She could have had a very glamorous job and she would've done well."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said his daughter Ivanka did a 'fantastic job' working for him.

"But Eric's done a great job and I did a similar type of job when I was doing it. Now, I'm doing a thing called running for president," he concluded.

However, as the clip from the interview made rounds on social media, Trump critics called out the Republican nominee for allegedly choosing to hire his own kids in his administration over more experienced individuals.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

donald trump accused nepotism bragging kids quality leaders
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said son Eric is 'very much involved' in his work.

One user wrote, "They did not in fact do a fantastic job. They did a terrible job," and a second person replied, "Hiring family over qualified individuals raises questions about loyalty versus competence."

Another X user quipped, "Nepotism. The key to government," and a fourth person joked, "The family that grifts together stays together."

A final critic added, "Major nepo baby syndrome in that family, including with Donald himself."

donald trump accused nepotism bragging kids quality leaders
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was accused of 'nepotism' for appointing several of his children to positions in the White House.

This comes as rumors swirl Ivanka, 42, is "warming" to the idea of joining her father's presidential campaign after months of choosing to remain out of the limelight.

"After a long-standing position of ruling it out, she’s more open to it. It’s getting more real, it’s revving up," a source shared. "Ivanka has gotten the urge again, but Jared has been a lot more focused on his investment business and being a lot more measured about discussing a return."

However, a spokesperson for the family said, "Ivanka and Jared continue to focus on their family and lives in the private sector and do not intend to go back to politics."

