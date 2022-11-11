Here Comes The Bride! Everything To Know About Tiffany Trump's Soon-To-Be Husband Michael Boulos
In just a few short hours, Tiffany Trump, the 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples, will say “I Do” to longtime boyfriend, 25-year-old Michael Boulos.
From their romantic meeting to the details of their upcoming nuptials, here’s everything to know about Tiffany’s soon-to-be spouse.
Tiffany And Michael Met At Lindsay Lohan’s Club
Beyond her newly-minted titles of “Netflix Christmas icon” and “Wife,” it seems Lindsay Lohan can also add matchmaker to her ever-growing resume, as Tiffany met her husband-to-be at the actress’ Mykonos, Greece, beach club in the summer of 2018.
Though it seems Lohan may not have had an active hand in their romance — "I wasn't there when they met,” the Mean Girls alum explained adding that while she knows both Tiffany and Michael, she didn’t “know what happened” — the pair hit it off on their own.
“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” a source spilled shortly after the pair took their romance public. “But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family.”
Growing up in a Lebanese family in Lagos, Nigeria, Michael’s family, much like Tiffany’s, is seemingly well off, founding conglomerate SCOA Nigeria as well as the eponymous Boulos Enterprises.
Michael Proposed To Tiffany At The White House
Nearly three years after their Grecian introductions, Michael popped the question, getting down on one knee at the White House, a major development Tiffany announced on social media one day before her father left the Oval Office.
"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" the Georgetown Law grad wrote alongside a sweet snap of the pair posing at the historic D.C. locale.
Tiffany And Michael Will Say “I Do” This Coming Weekend
It seems even some inclement weather can’t get in the way of Tiffany and Michael’s enduring romance! Days after Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida, the pair are still set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, November 12 at the former POTUS’ Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., not too far away from the pair’s home in Miami.
“Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding,” an insider close with the famous family spilled last June.
“Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there,” they continued.
While the unnamed source alleged that Tiffany’s wedding day guest list would top 500, a representative for the youngest Trump daughter clarified that their big day wasn’t so big.
“Tiffany and Michael’s wedding is an intimate wedding with family and very close friends, not 500 guests,” they explained, noting that “Tiffany is very calm and never been worried about the weather” amid the tropical storm.