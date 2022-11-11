Here Comes The Bride! Everything To Know About Tiffany Trump's Soon-To-Be Husband Michael Boulos

Beyond her newly-minted titles of “Netflix Christmas icon” and “Wife,” it seems Lindsay Lohan can also add matchmaker to her ever-growing resume, as Tiffany met her husband-to-be at the actress’ Mykonos, Greece, beach club in the summer of 2018.

Though it seems Lohan may not have had an active hand in their romance — "I wasn't there when they met,” the Mean Girls alum explained adding that while she knows both Tiffany and Michael, she didn’t “know what happened” — the pair hit it off on their own.

“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar,” a source spilled shortly after the pair took their romance public. “But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family.”

Growing up in a Lebanese family in Lagos, Nigeria, Michael’s family, much like Tiffany’s, is seemingly well off, founding conglomerate SCOA Nigeria as well as the eponymous Boulos Enterprises.