OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kellyanne Conway
OK LogoNEWS

Right-Wing Kellyanne Conway Slams Democratic Writer Molly Jong-Fast as Feud Rumors Continue: 'She Does Love Attention'

kellyaneefeudpp
Source: Mega/Instagram @mollyjongfast
By:

May 2 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Washington, D.C., has a new set of enemies!

According to political insiders, right-wing darling Kellyanne Conway and leftist writer Molly Jong-Fast have not been hiding the fact that they absolutely despise each other.

Article continues below advertisement
kellyanne conway
Source: MEGA

Per their inner circles, Jong-Fast has been allegedly telling people that the former aide to Donald Trump has been following her around to all of the hottest parties in D.C.

When asked about the supposed rift between herself and the Democratic commentator, Conway threw some serious shade. “I’ve never had a conversation with this person in my life … She does love attention, though, and knows it’s easier to get it with my name attached," the 56-year-old made clear to a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
kellyanneconway
Source: Instagram @mollyjongfast

Jong-Fast also gave a comment about her reported disdain for the pollster, noting, “My association with her does me no good, I promise you that.”

The rift between the Washington power players may stem from the fact that the former Vogue writer has been longtime friends with Conway's estranged husband, George Conway, and allegedly was the first to publicly allude to their divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
kellyanne george conway final stages divorce
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Kellyanne Conway

During an interview conducted by Jong-Fast prior to the couple's announcement, she asked the co-founder of the Lincoln Project if “there’s going to be a change in your life," to which he replied, “It’s possible.”

The Conways officially announced they were in the "final stages" of divorce in March. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority," they said in a joint statement on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Kindly respect our privacy," they asked. "We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."

Page Six first reported the feud and obtained the statements from both Kellyanne and Jong-Fast.

Vanity Fair conducted the interview with George.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.