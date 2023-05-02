Right-Wing Kellyanne Conway Slams Democratic Writer Molly Jong-Fast as Feud Rumors Continue: 'She Does Love Attention'
Washington, D.C., has a new set of enemies!
According to political insiders, right-wing darling Kellyanne Conway and leftist writer Molly Jong-Fast have not been hiding the fact that they absolutely despise each other.
Per their inner circles, Jong-Fast has been allegedly telling people that the former aide to Donald Trump has been following her around to all of the hottest parties in D.C.
When asked about the supposed rift between herself and the Democratic commentator, Conway threw some serious shade. “I’ve never had a conversation with this person in my life … She does love attention, though, and knows it’s easier to get it with my name attached," the 56-year-old made clear to a news outlet.
Jong-Fast also gave a comment about her reported disdain for the pollster, noting, “My association with her does me no good, I promise you that.”
The rift between the Washington power players may stem from the fact that the former Vogue writer has been longtime friends with Conway's estranged husband, George Conway, and allegedly was the first to publicly allude to their divorce.
During an interview conducted by Jong-Fast prior to the couple's announcement, she asked the co-founder of the Lincoln Project if “there’s going to be a change in your life," to which he replied, “It’s possible.”
The Conways officially announced they were in the "final stages" of divorce in March. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority," they said in a joint statement on social media.
"Kindly respect our privacy," they asked. "We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."
Vanity Fair conducted the interview with George.