NEWS Marco Rubio Mocked for Wearing Oversized Shoes After Donald Trump Reportedly Gifts Allies $145 Footwear They're 'Too Afraid Not to Wear' Source: MEGA Secretary of State Marco Rubio was torched by critics for sporting oversized shoes gifted to him by President Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel March 11 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Secretary of State Marco Rubio faced online ridicule after appearing in public wearing dress shoes that appeared way too big for him. Perhaps a snide reference to Rubio’s presidential aspirations, President Donald Trump indeed gave his secretary “big shoes to fill,” gifting the former Florida senator and other cabinet members multiple pairs of Florsheim dress shoes. “Trump has been buying $145 Florsheim dress shoes for allies, using the gifts as a lighthearted way to encourage loyalty and unity within his circle,” posted media X account Clash Report, citing The Times as a source.

Source: MEGA Marco Rubio was blasted for wearing dress shoes that appeared way too big for him.

The President Was Fixated on Marco Rubio's Shoes

📸 Marco Rubio wearing oversized shoes that Trump ordered for him by just guessing his size.



Trump has been buying $145 Florsheim dress shoes for allies, using the gifts as a lighthearted way to encourage loyalty and unity within his circle.



Source: The Times pic.twitter.com/1EuyKSRYqy — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 11, 2026 Source: @clashreport/X Donald Trump was apparently fixated on Marco Rubio's shoes.

The Wall Street Journal reported that during a December 2025 meeting, the president was fixated on his cabinet members' shoes. "Marco, J.D. [Vance] you guys have s--- shoes,” Trump said, according to the WSJ. "A third politician was in the room — Vance didn’t name him — and Trump asked each person for their size. Rubio said 11.5, Vance 13. The third man said 7, according to Vance," the WSJ reported. “The president kind of leans back in his chair and says, ‘You know you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size,’" Vance said. “All the boys have them,” said one unnamed White House official, while another told the WSJ, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.” “Recipients have taken to wearing their Florsheims around Trump, some apparently begrudgingly,” the WSJ reported. “One cabinet secretary has grumbled that he had to shelve his Louis Vuittons, according to people who heard the complaint.”

Everybody’s Afraid Not to Wear Them'

Yesterday morning: “As such, wearing [Trump’s shoes] becomes a private act of submission (particularly if he’s guessed your size wrong, and you’re forced to walk around with clown shoes).”



Photo of Marco Rubio surfaces yesterday afternoon: https://t.co/hISHCqvqSR pic.twitter.com/DQlcHcoMs9 — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 11, 2026 Source: @MilesTaylorUSA/X Marco Rubio was called out for wearing 'clown shoes.'

Social media users were in hysterics, ruthlessly mocking Rubio for wearing the shoes that looked way too large for him. According to reports, officials felt pressured to wear the shoes because they were a personal gift from the president. Former Trump administration security official Miles Taylor posted on X, “NEWS — Trump coercing staff to wear the same black pair of shoes that he wears. ‘Everybody’s afraid not to wear them,’ a staffer said, as some reportedly ditch their own footwear to comply with Trump’s wishes.” Taylor then posted a photo of Rubio’s shoes, writing, “Yesterday morning: As such, wearing [Trump’s shoes] becomes a private act of submission (particularly if he’s guessed your size wrong, and you’re forced to walk around with clown shoes).”

Late-Night Hosts Make Fun of the Shoe Situation

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert brought up the shoe situation during his show.

Source: MEGA Marco Rubio was previously involved in 'Bootgate.'