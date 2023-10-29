'She Wants a Break From It All': Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Had Been 'Having Problems for a While' Prior to Shocking Split

As OK! previously reported, Morris confessed that she suffered postpartum depression after the birth of her son in 2020.

"My husband was a huge help diagnosing that too," she said in a candid 2022 interview. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?' It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal, but isn't."

"I just think there's not a stigma as much around talking about it and reaching out for help," she noted later in the interview. "It's been such an amazing thing to know that I haven't been alone in this, that other women have all been dealing with the same exact fears and anxieties; even just knowing that if I wake up in the middle of the night with a panic attack, I know that I'm not the only one."