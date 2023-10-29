OK Magazine
'She Wants a Break From It All': Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Had Been 'Having Problems for a While' Prior to Shocking Split

Oct. 29 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's divorce wasn't a snap decision.

A source spilled that the couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and share 3-year-old son Hayes together, had been "having problems for a while" before their split hit headlines.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd got married in 2018.

"Maren has become disillusioned by a lot of things lately. Their relationship being one of them," the source explained to a news outlet.

"Ryan always took a backseat to let Maren shine," the source added. "All he wanted to do was write music, but some of the people Ryan writes with are people Maren has made mad, and it caused a huge problem between them."

Morris filed for divorce on October 2.

While the source didn't specify exactly which people Hurd had been working with that Morris had upset, the "Chasing After You" singer has notably had a tense relationship with Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany.

The feud was sparked in August 2022 after the 35-year-old appeared to mock the transgender community by publicly thanking her parents for "not changing my gender" when she went through a "tomboy phase" as a kid.

Maren Morris has had a tense relationship with Brittany and Jason Aldean.

Maren Morris

"It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?" Morris wrote on social media in response to Brittany's offensive remark. "Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Earlier this year, Morris announced she'd made the decision to leave the country music scene do her "own thing."

"I couldn't do this circus anymore — feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off," she said at the time. "I just couldn't do that after 2020, particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year."

The divorce filing cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split.

After experiencing her fair share of ups and downs, Morris just "wants a break from it all," per the source.

The 33-year-old mom-of-one filed for divorce from Hurd on October 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She is also asking for joint custody of their son.

"She doesn’t want a nasty divorce," the source said.

As OK! previously reported, Morris confessed that she suffered postpartum depression after the birth of her son in 2020.

"My husband was a huge help diagnosing that too," she said in a candid 2022 interview. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?' It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal, but isn't."

"I just think there's not a stigma as much around talking about it and reaching out for help," she noted later in the interview. "It's been such an amazing thing to know that I haven't been alone in this, that other women have all been dealing with the same exact fears and anxieties; even just knowing that if I wake up in the middle of the night with a panic attack, I know that I'm not the only one."

The source spoke with Life & Style about Morris and Hurd's split.

