Brittany Aldean Claims Maren Morris Isn't a Feminist, Says Singer's Friends 'Are Still Out to Get Me' After Their Feud
Maren Morris has kept mum lately on her feud with Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, but that did't stop the latter from touching on their drama during a recent interview.
During the Monday, July 22, episode of the "Try That in a Small Town" podcast, Brittany claimed she still has issues with Morris and her gal pals.
"She’s got a group of friends here in Nashville that, they just have it out for me for whatever reason," said the mom-of-two, 36. "Which, to be so pro-woman and all the bull----. You’re not, because I’ve never said a word to you and you come for me."
"Why? Because I’m an easy target? Because I’m a wife, and I don’t have a stage as a platform, but I have social media? For some reason, I offend them," she said.
Brittany insisted she isn't bothered by others gossiping about her since she has "thick skin."
She also revealed that she wasn't on good terms with Maren, 34, even before their latest tiff, in which the brunette beauty accused Brittany of being transphobic after she posted on social media in 2022, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼."
"She started to make fun of my business, which at the time was hair extensions. But to me, it’s like once again, going back to the feminist movement," Brittany explained. "Aren’t you supposed to be like peace, love and all inclusivity and all the things? Why are you coming for me like that?"
The former American Idol contestant — who married Jason, 47, in 2015 — was able to brush off the remarks since she felt the other group of women don't really know her.
She also has her husband to turn to for support, as in a previous interview, the country star said they're a "team" and "deal with everything together."
"Whether it be… stuff that's going on with me or stuff that's going on with her. You know, different business things that we have, and we just kind of lean on each other for a lot of that stuff," Jason explained. "We're on the same page. [Brittany] knows the lifestyle… that she kind of signed up for. And she's been, you know, a great fit for that. She knows the drill at this point."
"Just to have somebody sort of in your corner to be your, almost be your hype man or just to kind of have your back all the time is really nice," the guitarist added. "So, you know, it's just a good thing for sure."