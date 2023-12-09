Maren Morris Is 'Ready for a Fresh Start' After Ryan Hurd Divorce, Singer 'Wants to Have a Little Fun'
Maren Morris has only been single for two months, but it seems like she's already moving on from Ryan Hurd.
According to an insider, the 33-year-old country star “is already asking friends to set her up on dates,” adding that the couple, who share son Hayes, 3, “had actually been growing apart for a while before they announced their split.”
“It’s been a rough few years, and while she’s still friends with Ryan, she’s ready for a fresh start,” added the source. “She wants to have a little fun!”
As OK! previously reported, the "My Church" songstress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.
Now, the mom-of-one is being selfish during this new chapter of her life.
“[I’m] not answering to anyone and not having to protect anyone’s feelings but my own and put myself first,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And I think that’s going to be a really empowering 2024.”
“A lot of my friends are going through the same thing right now,” the star added. “And, like, all their therapists or psychics have said, ‘2024, you need to be single.’”
Though it may take some time to adjust to her new normal, Morris has been turning to songwriting to heal her heartbreak.
“There’s a lot of personal stuff right now I’m wading through, processing, writing through,” Morris explained. “I’m giving myself the time to do that and not having to rush a very, huge personal thing through an album being delivered. It’s going to take a little bit longer than I had hoped, but I have to trust the process.”
The former flames met in 2014 and got engaged in 2017. They got married one year later, and Morris reflected on how country music originally brought them together.
“[Ryan’s] always been a creative collaborator in my life, that’s how we met,” she shared. “We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other, and now that we aren’t just songwriters, we’re artists, the timing of being married and also touring is very chaotic at times.”
In Touch spoke to the source.