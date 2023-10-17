Split Shocker: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Call It Quits After 5 Years of Marriage

Last year, the Texas native got candid about how her husband helped her with postpartum depression.

"I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I've done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too," she told People. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?' It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal, but isn't."