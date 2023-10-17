OK Magazine
Split Shocker: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Call It Quits After 5 Years of Marriage

Oct. 17 2023, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd have split after five years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 33-year-old country singer filed for divorce on October 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason they're going their separate ways. The former flames have a prenup.

The duo met while cowriting on Tim McGraw's hit song "Last Turn Home," and they officially began dating in 2015. Hurd, 36, proposed two years later, and they got married in March 2018. In 2020, they welcomed their son, Hayes.

The two share son Hayes.

Last year, the Texas native got candid about how her husband helped her with postpartum depression.

"I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I've done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too," she told People. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?' It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal, but isn't."

Maren Morris got candid about her postpartum depression.

"I'm pretty sure everyone in lockdown and this pandemic has had to do a temperature check on their mental health, and maybe it'll become a more perpetual practice going forward because of these two years — I hope it is," she added. "I just think there's not a stigma as much around talking about it and reaching out for help. It's been such an amazing thing to know that I haven't been alone in this, that other women have all been dealing with the same exact fears and anxieties; even just knowing that if I wake up in the middle of the night with a panic attack, I know that I'm not the only one."

The two met while writing a song.

At the time, the "Girl" songstress praised Hurd for always helping her out.

"I wouldn't have made it through with my head this high without him," she gushed, adding that being with him more in the past two years only strengthened their relationship.

"This was the most time we had ever spent with each other, and we had a kid, so we were getting to know each other in a deeper way," she noted. "We definitely got stronger."

On October 2, Maren Morris filed for divorce from Ryan Hurd.

Hurd felt the same about his wife, whom he has collaborated with in the past before on several songs. "I had been told about her and her songs by a publisher friend, and they were trying to get us to write together because they thought it would be a good creative match, and it turns out it really was," Hurd said of meeting Morris. "From the second that we started writing together it was a pretty natural fit, and it was really fun to have that creative partnership for a long time before we had anything else."

