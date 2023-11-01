Maren Morris and Ex Ryan Hurd Reunite on Halloween 1 Month After Divorce Filing: Photo
Maren Morris and estranged husband Ryan Hurd are putting their differences aside to be for their son.
On Halloween, the "Bones" crooner uploaded a sweet black and white photo of the twosome trick-or-treating with 3-year-old Hayes.
The former spouses both had smiles on their faces as they held hands with their little one, who wore a dinosaur costume — though the tot's face was obscured with an emoji.
It was just one month ago that Morris, 33, shocked fans by filing for divorce from Hurd, 36, after five years of marriage, though as OK! reported, the breakup wasn't a snap decision.
According to a source, the two were "having problems for a while."
"Maren has become disillusioned by a lot of things lately. Their relationship being one of them," the insider spilled to a news outlet, noting the brunette beauty just "wants a break from it all" and doesn't "want a nasty divorce."
Another source countered that Hurd wasn't "expecting" Morris to file, though they acknowledged the two are "opposites."
The split isn't the only obstacle the mom-of-one has faced this year, as she recently announced she was leaving the country music genre after becoming too fed up with the industry constantly facing allegations of racism and more.
“I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over,” the star said of the genre in an interview. “But it’s burning itself down without my help.”
"Being one of the few women that had any success on country radio, everything you do is looked at under a microscope. You’re scrutinized more than your male peers, even when you’re doing well," the Grammy nominee continued. "So I’ve had to clear all of that out of my head this year and just write songs. A lot of the drama within the community, I’ve chosen to step outside out of it."
While the vocalist clarified that the phrase "leaving country music" may be a bit of an exaggeration, she clarified she "certainly can't participate in a lot of it," adding, "I'm OK just doing my own thing. Come with me if you please. Everyone's welcome!"
Her most recent public objection came after Jason Aldean released his controversial track "Try That in a Small Town," which has been accused of being racist and promoting violence.
Aldean, 46, denied the allegations and put out multiple statements to defend himself.
"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," he said. "These references are not only meritless, but dangerous."