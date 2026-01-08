or
Maren Morris Spills Out of Busty Bikini During Tropical Vacation: Photos

Source: @marenmorris/Instagram

Maren Morris popped out of a tiny bikini top while relaxing on the beach during her vacation.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Maren Morris ditched the stage for the sand.

The country star, 35, scorched in a cleavage-baring, brown and white printed bikini in a photo posted on Wednesday, January 7. Morris snapped a selfie of herself under a beach umbrella, with her long brunette hair cascading down her shoulders.

Maren Morris enjoyed a beach vacation.

She accessorized her sultry swim look with a gold body chain and necklace. Several tattoos on her arm were on display, including a flower on her left forearm.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Morris enjoyed karaoke with her friends and sipped from a bright pink beverage. When she wasn’t wearing her bathing suit, she dressed up in a white mini dress with a square neckline and matching fluffy slides.

“Tan almost everywhere, Jan almost everywhere. 🌴,” the singer captioned her post.

Maren Morris Performed Before New Year's Eve Ball Drop

Image of Maren Morris spent time by the ocean with friends.
Source: @marenmorris/Instagram

Maren Morris spent time by the ocean with friends.

Morris is already having a busy start to 2026. Just a few days prior, she performed on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in NYC's Times Square, and she even stood next to host Ryan Seacrest as the ball dropped. As she performed a medley of her songs, she rocked a sparkly silver frock with matching gloves.

Image of Maren Morris performed on 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.'
Source: @marenmorris/Instagram

Maren Morris performed on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve.'

“Performed in Times Square last night for NYE right as it started to snow, met the queen Diana Ross, had Janet help me button my bodysuit (that’s a real manager) and got super emo when confetti fell over thousands of hopeful, happy people in one of my favorite cities. happy 2026, world. 🌎 🪩,” she captioned her post recapping the event.

Marren Morris' Face Was Swollen Ahead of New Year's Eve

Image of Maren Morris indulged in self-care on the plane.
Source: @marenmorris/Instagram

Maren Morris indulged in self-care on the plane.

Before hitting the stage, the “80s Mercedes” artist revealed she almost canceled her performance due to a sinus infection.

“Sorry jumpscare but days leading up to my performance, I had the worst sinus infection of my life and it swelled up my face and then proceeded to evolve into some insane skin reaction,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her swollen and splotchy complexion. “So, I’m relieved I was able to sing last night. Thank you antibiotics, afrin & aquaphor. Oh and concealer.”

Morris followed up with images of two boxes of Afrin and nasal decongestant spray, writing, “stopping today [for] all those concerned! 😂😭.”

Maren Morris Gets Candid About Her Sexuality

Image of Marren Morris came out as bisexual in June 2024.
Source: @marenmorris/Instagram

Marren Morris came out as bisexual in June 2024.

The musician is as confident as ever headed into 2026, as in 2025, she opened up like never before about coming out as bisexual later in life.

"I’ve always known that I am attracted to men and women…I think because I’ve been in straight relationships the last 15 years of my life, which has been consumed by my music career and living in Nashville, I never felt brave enough to talk about it," she told The Zoe Report.

Morris first revealed she was bisexual in June 2024 in honor of Pride Month.

