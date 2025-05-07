Maren Morris 'Always' Knew She Liked 'Men and Women': 'I Never Felt Brave Enough to Talk About It'

"I’ve always known that I am attracted to men and women…I think because I’ve been in straight relationships the last 15 years of my life, which has been consumed by my music career and living in Nashville, I never felt brave enough to talk about it," she told The Zoe Report.

Morris announced her bisexuality in June 2024 during Pride Month in hopes of connecting with her queer fans.

"Especially in a time where you’re in this free-for-all post-divorce reckoning, community has been so necessary for me and life-saving," she expressed, referring to ending her marriage to Ryan Hurd.