Maren Morris 'Always' Knew She Liked 'Men and Women': 'I Never Felt Brave Enough to Talk About It'

Maren Morris got real about how it felt to come out at age 35.

May 7 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

For Maren Morris, "the bones" of her bisexuality were always there — she just wasn’t ready to embrace them.

In a new interview published on Wednesday, May 7, the country star, 35, opened up about coming out later in life.

Maren Morris came out as bisexual in June 2024.

"I’ve always known that I am attracted to men and women…I think because I’ve been in straight relationships the last 15 years of my life, which has been consumed by my music career and living in Nashville, I never felt brave enough to talk about it," she told The Zoe Report.

Morris announced her bisexuality in June 2024 during Pride Month in hopes of connecting with her queer fans.

"Especially in a time where you’re in this free-for-all post-divorce reckoning, community has been so necessary for me and life-saving," she expressed, referring to ending her marriage to Ryan Hurd.

Maren Morris was previously married to Ryan Hurd.

The "Girl" singer hard-launched her bisexuality with an Instagram post, writing, "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+." She chose to make the announcement on social media to address her public audience of over 1.5 million fans.

"I felt like I wanted to celebrate it... And just for myself, I just wanted to have everything out there, like yep, I think those are things that should be forward-facing for me," she said at the time on the "Work in Progress" podcast. "Do you, but for me, I was like, 'My life is so open now. I’m not hiding any portion of myself.' So it was out of true celebratory nature."

Maren Morris has a son named Hayes, 5.

Morris told host Sophia Bush that she preferred to make the news more personable and "lighthearted," as opposed to a "stupid press release or whatever."

"I was like, 'I’m just going to put it in like an Instagram caption, on a tour photo,' so it could literally just look like, 'Oh, here’s where we played last night. Oh by the way, yeah, I’m this letter,'" she laughed.

Maren Morris announced she is bisexual on Instagram.

Before she came out, the Grammy Award winner was married to Hurd for six years. She filed for divorce from the fellow singer in October 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation. They share a son, Hayes, 5, together and maintain joint custody.

"Like being in this sort of role of like never having dated [before], I’m probably going to be dating, you know, out in public," she further expressed on the podcast about her new life as a single woman. "I would like to be able to do that without any sort of like malicious intent from you know, press or bloggers or whatever."

