Maren Morris Bares Her Abs in Skimpy Black Bikini After Announcing New Album: Hot Photo
Maren Morris is turning up the heat while teasing her upcoming album!
The "Girl" singer took to Instagram Stories to share a sultry snap, rocking a tiny black bikini with a sweetheart neckline while casually sipping an iced drink.
Her toned abs stole the show, but the details on her outfit were just as eye-catching. The swimwear featured a cream rose accent at the center of the top and a black rose on the side of the thong.
Morris completed the look with a fresh set of trending soap nails, soft nude makeup, layered gold necklaces and oversized gold-rimmed glasses.
"Dreamsicle announcement vibes," she captioned the pic, hinting at her highly anticipated new music.
In another post, the "Rich" singer officially revealed the release date of her fourth studio album, pairing the announcement with a stunning cover photo. The shot featured Morris in a bold Latina-inspired makeup look, with a beverage strategically covering one eye.
“🍦 D R E A M S I C L E 🍦my fourth album arrives may 9. the first taste ‘carry me through’ is out this thursday at 11am CT 🧡 pre-save at the link in my bio,” she wrote.
Of course, fans went wild over the news.
"Ahhhhhh! Crying, screaming, so excited!!!! 😩💕😍," one follower gushed.
Another added, "Beautiful album cover!! 🧡."
"That might be the cutest/coolest album title I’ve ever heard! 🍊🧡," a third raved.
"MAY 9?! Oh, you are feeding us EARLY! Can’t wait!!!!" a fourth fan wrote.
"The title!!!!!!! Aaaaaah I’m already over the moon 🌙🍊," someone else chimed in.
The 14-track album includes five songs from her 2024 Intermission EP, including the sultry "Push Me Over" and "Cut," featuring Julia Michaels.
In a recent interview, Morris shared that she wrapped up the album in December 2024 and sees it as her most authentic work yet.
“It represents a lot of influences, a lot of leaps of faith — just true artistic freedom, which is what I’ve always wanted, and I’ve had, but not in this way, where it’s dovetailing with my personal life freedom,” she told Elle.
She reflected on her genre-spanning career, from her country roots with The Highwomen to her pop crossover with Zedd on "The Middle" and even her work on The Wild Robot movie soundtrack.
“I’ve always felt like I could express myself in a liberating way through my songs. I’ve done every genre already. I’ve gotten to wear many hats in my career, but with my own personal project upcoming, there are no training wheels. I’m being my truest, most secure self,” she said.
Morris also hinted at how "personal" this project is.
“I think the album reflects [my experience of] becoming a mom in the last few years, changing the way I do business post-pandemic, and then also understanding why I needed to let go of some comforts to grow into the person that I needed to be,” Morris added, who came out as bisexual eight months after her divorce from Ryan Hurd in June 2024.