Maren Morris Bares Her Abs in Skimpy Black Bikini After Announcing New Album: Hot Photo

Maren Morris showed off her toned abs in a tiny black bikini after announcing her new album.

The "Girl" singer took to Instagram Stories to share a sultry snap, rocking a tiny black bikini with a sweetheart neckline while casually sipping an iced drink.

Maren Morris teased her new music by captioning the post, 'Dreamsicle announcement vibes.'

Her toned abs stole the show, but the details on her outfit were just as eye-catching. The swimwear featured a cream rose accent at the center of the top and a black rose on the side of the thong.

Morris completed the look with a fresh set of trending soap nails, soft nude makeup, layered gold necklaces and oversized gold-rimmed glasses.