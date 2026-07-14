Margaret Cho Takes Aim at Lindsey Graham in Viral Death Reaction: 'Bye Gurl'

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Margaret Cho isn't holding back her opinions on Lindsey Graham following the South Carolina senator's death at age 71 After the news of his death spread on social media on Sunday, July 12, the comedian took the opportunity to mock him.

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Margaret Cho Mocked Lindsay Graham After His Death

Cho shared a TikTok, saying, "Bye Lindsey, bye Lindsey Graham. From the closet to the coffin, real seamless. Real seamless." "Bye gurl," she captioned the post. Her comments were a reference to the widespread public speculation about Graham's sexuality, per Us Weekly.

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Source: MEGA Lindsey Graham's death was confirmed via an X post on Sunday.

Graham's death was confirmed via an X post that read, "On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness." "Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement continued.

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Margaret Cho Mocked Mitch McConnell After Taking a Swipe at Lindsey Graham

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Source: MEGA Margaret Cho took a swipe at Mitch McConnell after mocking Lindsey Graham's death on TikTok.

She also took a swipe at Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell in the same post following his recent health scare. McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after he was found unconscious in his home. Cho shared her thoughts in the TikTok video, saying, "So, it’s Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham…it does happen in threes," seemingly referring to the deteriorating health of another high-profile republican politician. "Hope," she added in the video.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell shared an update about his health on Sunday, July 12.

Hours later, his office shared an update on his condition after largely keeping updates about his health private. The statement was accompanied by a photo of the politician and read, "My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages." "But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia," the statement continued.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel trolled Mitch McConnel with an AI-generated photo on Instagram.