Margaret Josephs Feels 'Vindicated' Amid Teresa Giudice's Financial Crisis: 'Very Sad'
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs had a savage reaction to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ ongoing tax issues.
“It’s very sad,” Josephs told Us Weekly. “I never wish ill on anybody. I don’t want anything bad for Teresa ever.”
While she claimed she “always spoke up” as she “never wanted anything bad to happen to her,” the blonde beauty made sure to get a dig in at Giudice.
“I feel vindicated,” she shared. “The fact is, everybody always said that ‘Marge wants to do something mean, wants to hurt somebody.’ No, Marge is actually protective and wants to say the truth and can sniff out something that’s not great.”
Since she's a “brutally honest” person, she thinks “people have a hard time receiving those things.”
“No one wants to deliver unsavory news or no one wants to hear the hard truth… I never want to hurt somebody purposely,” she added. “I don’t want bad things to happen to anyone. And when they do, I feel sad.”
As OK! reported, Ruelas was hit with a $2.5 million tax lien, while Giudice was hit with $300K in debt.
On the March 30 episode of her “Casual Chaos” podcast, Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia, dished on her family’s financial issues.
“We have had a lot of positive moments this week and some negative moments,” she shared. “I’m sure you all have seen the news.”
Gia, who insisted she wants to be “real” when discussing the situation, noted Teresa has been the “sole provider for my sisters and I since the minute my father [Joe Giudice] left for prison.”
“The second my mom got home from jail, she has been working her a-- off to make sure that my sisters and I live a stable life and that my family is financially stable,” she continued, reiterating to fans she can’t express how hard her “mom has worked” and is certain “everything will be okay.”
“My mom has everything under control, and there’s nothing to worry about,” the famous reality starlet’s daughter added.
As far as Luis, Gia had good things to say about him, as she stated he’s the “most amazing stepfather” and treats her and her sisters “like his own.”
“He is also working on getting everything resolved as well,” she noted regarding his financial issues. “But there’s nothing to worry about. Everything’s going to be fine. But thank you for your concern.”