Homeless Woman Claims Margaret Qualley's Sister 'Exploited' Her for Guardianship of Her 8-Month-Old Daughter
A homeless woman has accused Margaret Qualley's sister of exploiting her and lying about her abilities as a mother in a fight over custody of her 1-year-old baby girl.
RadarOnline.com reported that Rainey Qualley, 35, and filmmaker Anthony John Wilson petitioned for guardianship of a toddler named Wyoming, who was born on September 19, 2023.
The legal filing alleged that after they met on the set of a documentary about train-hopping, the little girl's mother — who was known by the nickname Krazy — often left Wyoming in their care for "long periods" and "continued to live on the streets," until eventually, they went on to "raise the child full time."
"[Rainey] DeBose Qualley and Anthony John Wilson have been caring for the child … and providing for her needs since December 2023 and they are providing a safe and loving home for her," their court documents read. "If Wyoming were not in [Petitioners’] care, she would be living on the streets with her mother and be exposed to drug use, unsafe conditions, homelessness, and at risk of being removed by Child Protective Services."
"[Wyoming's mother] has been couch hopping and relying on Petitioners to take care of her baby while she train hops and lives her preferred lifestyle as a street kid," the legal papers continued. "Petitioners have a strong bond with the child and it is in the child’s best interests to remain with Petitioners who have cared for her for the majority of her life and can provide a safe and stable home."
Qualley's filing further claimed the little girl did not have any other relatives who are "stable enough" to support her.
While they knew her father's first name was Tim, they did not know where he lived and alleged he'd involved in heavy substance abuse in the past.
However, Wyoming's mother responded with a very different story entirely.
While she stated that she had agreed to be filmed during her pregnancy, she said Qualley and Wilson "set out from the beginning to mislead me into believing that they were interested in helping me better my life and help me with my child."
"In hindsight, I see that I was being exploited by petitioners instead of helped," she continued. "I am actively involved in her upbringing and overall development, and prioritize her well-being."