"[Wyoming's mother] has been couch hopping and relying on Petitioners to take care of her baby while she train hops and lives her preferred lifestyle as a street kid," the legal papers continued. "Petitioners have a strong bond with the child and it is in the child’s best interests to remain with Petitioners who have cared for her for the majority of her life and can provide a safe and stable home."

Qualley's filing further claimed the little girl did not have any other relatives who are "stable enough" to support her.

While they knew her father's first name was Tim, they did not know where he lived and alleged he'd involved in heavy substance abuse in the past.