6 Major Behind-the-Scenes Moments You Missed at the Star-Studded 2024 Grammys
Backstage was the place to be at the 2024 Grammys!
While the performances were not to be missed, there was a lot happening when the star-studded list of attendees were caught mixing and mingling during the Sunday, February 4, ceremony.
Taylor Swift was the lady of the night as she sat with her friends Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley and Lana Del Rey. However, she made sure to be a supportive mentor as she bee-lined to chat with Ice Spice following her Best New Artist loss.
In another sweet moment involving the "Karma" vocalist, she patted down the "Diet Mountain Dew" singer's hair as both did a teeth check before posing for the cameras.
After Jay-Z stepped on stage to accept the award for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, the rapper, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter caused quite a commotion when they returned to the VIP area, where the photographers tried to get the trio to pose for them.
The "Single Ladies" artist got even the crowd of celebrities excited, but Queen Bey took time out to chat it up with Gayle King during a commercial break.
Pregnant Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grainge, shared a sweet moment before heading to their seats as the father-to-be rubbed the model's baby bump after they strolled down the red carpet.
As Kelly Clarkson arrived with her son, Remington "Remy" Alexander, the line of photographers let out a collective "aw" during the adorable mother-son night out.
Music's biggest night was filled with surprises, as Miley Cyrus took home her first two Grammys for her hit song "Flowers."
"This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday," she gushed in her Record of the Year speech. "Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular. So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important."
"I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone, but I might’ve forgotten underwear. Bye!" the Hannah Montana alum noted while clearly leaving out her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
Jay-Z made waves with his speech, calling out the Recording Academy for never honoring his wife with Album of the Year. "So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work," he stated of Beyoncé. "Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. It’s music and it’s opinion based. When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”