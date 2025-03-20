Mariah Carey's Side-Eye Moment at iHeartRadio Awards Sparks Hilarious Memes
In a moment that’s taking the internet by storm, Mariah Carey’s unimpressed reaction during a tribute at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards has gone viral, effortlessly earning its place as a must-share meme.
The legendary pop diva, 55, was a front-row fixture on Monday, March 17, when singer Muni Long performed Carey’s iconic 2005 hit "We Belong Together" just ahead of Mariah receiving the prestigious Icon Award. But when the cameras panned to the "Queen of Christmas," her expression spoke volumes as she channeled all the sass, staring down rumored boyfriend Anderson .Paak, who was dancing beside her.
Fans lit up social media with the now-infamous clip from the Fox telecast, showcasing Carey's distinctly unimpressed vibe. "Mariah Carey is not feeling these performances and is not hiding that fact. Lol," one viewer quipped on X, while another exclaimed, “Mariah Carey’s reaction to Muni Long singing her song just SENT ME OMFG."
Adding to the meme frenzy, a third fan chimed in, "The way Mariah Carey can’t help but show her disinterest on her face, but I get it, I’m the same my face tells everything. She cracks me up. Personally, I thought Tori killed it though!"
Tori Kelly, 32, kicked off the tribute, belting out her own rendition of the classic “Always Be My Baby” from 1995.
As the online chatter surged, one clever observer declared, "This gif of Mariah Carey will go down in history," cementing her status as the meme queen once again.
When Carey finally took the stage to accept her Icon Award, she effortlessly showcased her diva persona by first asking show host LL Cool J, "I just want to ask you a question — is the lighting OK? Because I don’t like bad lighting."
Addressing the adoring crowd, she shared, "Even now, I still get excited when I hear one of my songs playing on the radio. It never stops being magical.”
Her heartfelt message continued, “I appreciate you all more than you know. And to my fans, my family, you’ve been with me through every step of this journey. Your love and loyalty are the greatest gift, and I’m endlessly thankful for each one of you."
In a touching moment, Carey also honored her late mother, Patricia Carey, who passed away in August 2024 at the age of 87.
Mariah said: "I want to honor my mother, Patricia Carey, for giving me the gift of music," she said, highlighting her deep emotional connection to her family.
Earlier last year, in a heartbreaking statement, Mariah revealed, "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”
Mariah reflected further: "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."
The causes of her mother and sister’s deaths remain undisclosed.