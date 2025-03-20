Mariah Carey's Side-Eye Moment at iHeartRadio Awards Sparks Hilarious Memes

In a moment that’s taking the internet by storm, Mariah Carey’s unimpressed reaction during a tribute at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards has gone viral, effortlessly earning its place as a must-share meme.

The legendary pop diva, 55, was a front-row fixture on Monday, March 17, when singer Muni Long performed Carey’s iconic 2005 hit "We Belong Together" just ahead of Mariah receiving the prestigious Icon Award. But when the cameras panned to the "Queen of Christmas," her expression spoke volumes as she channeled all the sass, staring down rumored boyfriend Anderson .Paak, who was dancing beside her.

Fans lit up social media with the now-infamous clip from the Fox telecast, showcasing Carey's distinctly unimpressed vibe. "Mariah Carey is not feeling these performances and is not hiding that fact. Lol," one viewer quipped on X, while another exclaimed, “Mariah Carey’s reaction to Muni Long singing her song just SENT ME OMFG."