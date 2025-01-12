NEWS Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak Have 'Chemistry' After They Were Spotted Holding Hands in Aspen: 'They Have a Ton in Common' Source: MEGA 'There’s clearly a budding romance in the making,' a source said of Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak.

Is Mariah Carey “Obsessed” with Anderson .Paak? According to a source, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, 55, and the “Leave the Door Open” rapper, 38, are seeing each other after they were spotted holding hands this holiday season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The source claimed Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak say they are 'just friends.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Their Aspen get-together has everyone talking. They say they’re just friends, but there’s clearly a budding romance in the making,” the source said of their trip in late December 2024. “He’s good-looking, funny, a great dad and he loves her music. What’s not to like?” the insider added of .Paak, whom Carey was also spotted seemingly attending a Halloween party with in October. “Plus they have a ton in common besides music. They each have two kids, have fun together and have many friends in common. Being friends first helps, but there’s chemistry, too. They look good together.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, on December 22, the two singers were spotted hand in hand in the popular Colorado city. In photos from their outing, both of the celebs were smiling wide as they entered Catch Steak. The gentleman even held open the door for Carey and put his arm around her waist.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak were spotted holding hands in Aspen on December 29, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Though they displayed some public affection, an insider insisted they are just having fun making music together. The 8-time Grammy winner was previously married to Jaylyn Chang for 13 years before he filed for divorce in January 2024, meanwhile, Carey was married to Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-two has sparked tons of dating rumors since her split from Bryan Tanaka in 2023 after seven years together. In December 2023, the dancer confirmed the exes had an "amicable separation."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak seemingly attended a Halloween party together in October 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared," Tanaka penned at the time. "The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever." Carey’s former lover also mentioned her love for her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, whom she shares with Cannon.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anderson .Paak shares kids Soul and Shine with ex Jaylyn Chang.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," Tanaka added. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."