Mariah Carey, 55, and Anderson .Paak, 38, Spark Romance Rumors by Holding Hands During Aspen Dinner Date
Is love in the air for Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak?
On Sunday, December 22, the two singers were caught holding hands as they grabbed dinner in Aspen, Colo.
In photos, both of the stars were smiling as they entered Catch Steak, and when the "Silk Sonic" crooner, 38, opened the restaurant door for the mom-of-two, 55, he put his arm around her waist.
Despite the PDA, one source told a news outlet the two aren't dating and are just working together on new music.
The rapper was married to Jaylyn Chang for 13 years before he filed for divorce this past January.
This is the first man the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer has sparked dating buzz with since she and Bryan Tanaka ended their seven-year relationship in late 2023.
On December 26 of that year, the dancer, 41, confirmed their "amicable separation."
"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared," he wrote on social media. "The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."
Tanaka also mentioned the Grammy winner's kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.
"Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," Tanka continued. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."
Over the years, the Masked Singer host, 44, admitted he would "absolutely" give his marriage with Carey another chance, but he admitted he was the reason their love fizzled out, as he felt like he was only known for being the singer's husband.
"I didn’t actually really care what the world thought. But going to myself, that pressure of, ‘Who am I?’ I got married in my 20s to the biggest star in the world," the actor recalled in a past interview.
"My trajectory was [down] here and she’s already in a different stratosphere," the comedian recalled. "I would lay up at night thinking, 'Is this who I am? Am I Mariah’s man? Is that what my life is supposed to be?'"
"She got islands and I was waking up at noon and people bringing me steaks on a platter. But I’m like, 'This ain’t the hustle,'" Cannon continued. "And then when you have children … Your manship is like, wait, I’m carrying a purse, the diaper bag, I’m standing on the corner. She’s rocking being all the alpha that she is."
