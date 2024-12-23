Mariah Carey, 55, and Anderson .Paak, 38, Spark Romance Rumors by Holding Hands During Aspen Dinner Date

The two Grammy winners were all smiles while out to dinner together.

On Sunday, December 22, the two singers were caught holding hands as they grabbed dinner in Aspen, Colo.

Is love in the air for Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak ?

In photos, both of the stars were smiling as they entered Catch Steak, and when the "Silk Sonic" crooner, 38, opened the restaurant door for the mom-of-two, 55, he put his arm around her waist.

Despite the PDA, one source told a news outlet the two aren't dating and are just working together on new music.