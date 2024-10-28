Nick Cannon Admits He Was Insecure Being Known as Ex Mariah Carey's 'Man' During Their Marriage: 'I'm Just Not That Dude'

Mariah Carey is the Christmas princess — and Nick Cannon didn't want to only be known as her prince.

During a recent guest appearance on the "Ray Daniels Presents" podcast, the Masked Singer host opened up about insecurities he felt throughout his marriage to the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker, which lasted from 2008 until the exes separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later.