Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable Separation' From Singer After 7 'Extraordinary Years'

mariah carey bryan tanaka split
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

After a few weeks of speculation, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka confirmed they have since gone their separate ways after seven years together.

mariah carey bryan tanaka split
Source: mega

Mariah Carey is single again.

"Dear friends and fans, With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever," the dancer, 40, wrote via his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 26.

"Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture. During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters. With #MuchLove and gratitude, Bryan Tanaka," the message continued.

mariah carey bryan tanaka split
Source: mega

The dancer shared the update on social media.

Of course, people had mixed reactions to the news. One person wrote, "🙌❤️ much love and respect! 🥰," while another said, "Oh 😢 my heart 💜 trembled Wishing you both the Best on your journey and your kind words expressed shows just what a jewel 💎 you are God bless you always … Ur an amazing person and you have touched all these lives that love u so much ❤️❤️❤️🙌 🙏 💔💔💔."

A third person added, "Oh no 🥲, take care @bryantanaka, I wish only love for you ❤️."

mariah carey bryan tanaka split
Source: mega

The two dated for seven years.

MORE ON:
Bryan Tanaka
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled the two had called it quits after Tanaka didn't accompany the singer, 54, to Aspen on her annual trip. He also hasn't been around on her tour.

The mom-of-two also hinted she was heartbroken in a recent interview.

"I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest," she told People. "I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever."

Meanwhile, another insider claimed Tanaka "wants to have a family," but "that’s not where she is at."

mariah carey bryan tanaka split
Source: mega

Mariah Carey celebrated Christmas with her two kids.

In the meantime, Carey has been keeping busy, as she spent the holiday with her two kiddos: Monroe and Moroccan. "Merry Christmas!!! 🎄🎁 xoxo Santa & Mimi ❤️," she posted some photos of herself with Santa and her children.

